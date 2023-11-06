FC 24: Champions Points Boost Objective Guide

We are well into Season 2 of FC 24 Ultimate Team now, and the content continues to excite fans, with Centurions Team 2, and TOTW 7 currently available in packs!

Champions Points Boost objective guide

The newest set of objectives has been added to FC 24 Ultimate Team, giving players packs, and Champions Qualification Points for simply playing games in Division Rivals.

The Champions Points Boost has been added to Ultimate Team to allow players to qualify for Weekend League more easily!

Playing Rivals can sometimes be challenging, however, with this new objective, it's not all about winning games, but rewarding players for taking part too!

Let's take a look at the Champions Points Boost objective, and give you a guide on how to complete it!

Rivals 3

Requirements:

Score at least 1 goal in 3 separate Rivals matches.

Rewards:

81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

50 Champions Qualification Points

Rivals 7

Requirements:

Score at least 1 goal in 7 separate Rivals matches.

Rewards:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack (Untradeable)

50 Champions Qualification Points

Rivals 11

Requirements:

Score at least 1 goal in 11 separate Rivals matches.

Rewards:

Small Prime Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

50 Champions Qualification Points

Rivals 15

Requirements:

Score at least 1 goal in 15 separate Rivals matches.

Rewards:

82+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

50 Champions Qualification Points

There we have it, once you have played 15 matches and scored one goal in each of them in Division Rivals, you will receive four packs, plus 200 Champions Qualification Points.

You will also receive a group reward of an 83+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)!

