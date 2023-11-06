FC 24: Centurions 100 Upgrade Pack SBC Cheapest Solutions

FC 24 has just gotten even more exciting and EA has just added a 100 Player Pack SBC to Ultimate Team!

SBCs have been consistent throughout FC 24, and there is one released daily, and the latest may be the best yet! Fans can now add 100 players to their Ultimate Team with the Centurions 100 Upgrade SBC, and we have the cheapest solutions to complete it, let's take a look!

Centurions 100 Upgrade SBC cheapest solutions

Want to add 100 new players to your Ultimate Team? Well, EA has just allowed all players to do so with this brand-new Squad Building Challenge!

By submitting just two squads, you can now add 100 Rare Players to your Ultimate Team for just 60k coins!

The Centurions 100 Upgrade contains 40 Rare Gold Players, 35 Rare Silver Players, and 25 Rare Bronze Players, all of which are untradeable.

Let's take a look at the cheapest solutions to complete the Centurions 100 Upgrade SBC, and add 100 players to your Ultimate Team!

83-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

Reward:

Gold Pack

84-Rated Squad:

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

Reward:

Small Gold Players Pack

There we have it, once you have submitted both of the necessary squads, you will have the Centurions 100 Upgrade Pack ready to open in the store, plus two Tradeable packs for submitting each squad!

