FC 24: Centurions Center Back Evolutions guide

FC 24 is the gift that keeps on giving, and the content throughout Season 2 so far has been fantastic!

EA has recently added a brand-new Evolution, allowing you to upgrade a CB by three OVRs for FREE!

EA has recently added a brand-new Evolution, allowing you to upgrade a CB by three OVRs for FREE! Without further ado let's take a look at the complete Centurions Center Back Evolutions Guide, including the best players to use, and all the requirements, and rewards.

Centurions Center Back Evolutions guide

EA has hit it out of the park with the introduction of Evolutions this year, creating a whole new dynamic to the way players build squads in FC 24 Ultimate Team!

There have been tons of EVOs released already in the game, and players have been given the chance to upgrade their favourite players, turning them into more usable or meta cards!

Together we will go through all the requirements for the latest EVO release, which is Centurions Center Back, and then list the best players to use, and all the upgrades you can get by completing the Evolution.

First, let's take a look at the requirements for the Centurions Center Back Evolution!

Player Requirements

Like all of the Evolutions in FC 24, you will need to evolve a player that meets the specific requirements set by EA, so not every CB in the game will fit into this category. Whether you decide to pick a player from your favourite club or develop someone into an overpowered beast, you will need to ensure you pick your player wisely because once you do, you cannot change them. Here are the requirements you need for Centurions Center Back:

Overall: Max. 83

Pace: Max. 79

Dribbling: Max. 75

Defending: Max. 84

Physical: Max. 85

Position: CB

No. of PlayStyles: Max. 8

click to enlarge + 4 Centurions Center Back Requirements

Best Players for Centurions Center Back Evolution

Here we will give you three options on who you can use in the Centurions Center Back Evolution, that will completely transform your team!

The player has to meet the requirements above, so unfortunately you will not be able to evolve the likes of John Stones, or Kim Min-Jae are not possible. Let's see the three players we have chosen for this Evolution:

Josko Gvardiol (Manchester City - 82 OVR)

Josko Gvardiol is the most popular player for this Evolution, and there's no surprise to see why! The Croatian plays for Manchester City, making him highly sought after with so many links to other players. On top of that, Gvardiol has the Block PlayStyle+ making it very difficult to get past him. Throw in 80 pace, 85 defending, and 87 physical and you have a new CB for your squad!

Jean-Clair Todibo (OGC Nice - 82 OVR)

This EVO player is slightly different and requires an inform card instead. Todibo featured in TOTW 2 and was given an 82-rated card. You can add this to the Centurions Center Back Evolution, making him 85-rated, and even better! The Frenchman has great links, as well as 79 pace, 87 defending, and 85 physical once evolved.

Nacho Fernandez (Real Madrid - 86 OVR)

If you cannot afford Eder Militao or Antonio Rudiger, then Nacho Fernandez is the perfect alternative. The Spanish CB increases to an 86 rating and has 77 pace, 85 defending, and 83 physical. You can also play Nacho anywhere along the backline making for a perfect versatile defender.

How to complete Centurions Center Back

Now that you have decided on which player you would like to evolve, let's go through the challenges you need to complete for your player to upgrade by three OVRs.

Here's how to complete the Centurions Center Back:

Level 1 Challenges:

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro, using your active EVO player in game.

Achieve 2 Clean Sheets in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro, using your active EVO player in game.

Level 1 Rewards:

Pace: +1

Passing: +2

Dribbling: +2

Physical: +1

Defending: +1

click to enlarge + 4 Centurions Center Back Level 1

Level 2 Challenges:

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro, using your active EVO player in game.

Achieve 2 Clean Sheets in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro, using your active EVO player in game.

Level 2 Rewards:

Passing: +3

Physical: +2

Defending: +1

PlayStyle: Pinged Pass

click to enlarge + 4 Centurions Center Back Level 2

Level 3 Challenges:

Achieve 3 Clean Sheets in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro, using your active EVO player in game.

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro, using your active EVO player in game.

Level 3 Rewards:

Pace: +1

Passing: +5

Dribbling: +1

Defending: +1

PlayStyle: Long Ball Pass

click to enlarge + 4 Centurions Center Back Level 3

There we have it, that is a complete guide on the Centurions Center Back Evolution. By completing these challenges, you can upgrade your CB by three OVRs and have some fantastic passing PlayStyles for FREE! Which player will you evolve?

