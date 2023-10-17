FC 24: Centurions promo coming soon!

FC 24 is going crazy right now, with tons of content being released by EA daily!

The Trailblazers promo is in full swing at the moment and will be continuing with Trailblazers Team 2 for another week, however, leaks have confirmed that the next promo to be hitting Ultimate Team is Centurions, so without further ado, let's go into as much detail as we can!

Centurions release date FC 24

The Centurions promo is set to debut on 27 October at 6 pm BST.

Although we do not know any of the players featured in the promo we will continue to update this piece when necessary.

Centurions will be available in packs, through Squad Building Challenges, and Objectives, and it is rumoured that there will also be Centurions Evolutions, which could be game-changing!

Centurions promo FC 24

Leaked by @Runtheiconmarkt, who also provided us with reliable leaks on the Trailblazers promo, the Centurions promo is set to hit Ultimate Team soon!

The design for the Centurions cards has been confirmed, and it is also expected that the promo will feature an array of different cards such as:

Centurions players

Centurions Icons

Centurions Evolutions

This promo could feature players like Marco Reus, Seamus Coleman, and Jamie Vardy, but we will likely get even more exciting cards than those when the promo drops!

