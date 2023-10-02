Best team for 1 million coins in FC 24

Are you lucky enough to have 1 million coins already in EA FC 24? Well we have three teams that could tempt you to spend it all today!

So far we have covered the best teams in EA FC 24 Ultimate Teams for the following budgets: 20k, 50k, 100k, 200k and 500k!

So without further ado let's take a look at the best squad you can buy in UT for 1m coins.

Best 1M coin squads in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

We will be using the AI Squad Builder on EasySBC.io with its predicted prices to create these best 1 million coin teams!

We will showcase the top three squads all with different formations that you can purchase in Ultimate Team for 1m coins!

Team 1

Meta Rating: 87.5

Chemistry: 33

Formation: 4-2-1-3

What a team we have for you today with the new formation 4-2-1-3, this formation has incredible balance from defence to midfield and into the attack. The back line in incredible with pace, strength and great defensive stats. There is also the possibility of RTTK Kalulu being upgraded!

The strength continues with the two CDMs being Goretzka and Tchouameni, these two allow for the attackers, Nedved, Hemp, Kane and Kelly to all stay up front and apply constant pressure.

click to enlarge + 3

Team 2

Meta Rating: 87.6

Chemistry: 33

Formation: 3-4-2-1

Looking for an insane 3 in the back team? Well here it is! This team is full of FC 24 Hero cards, five to be exact making this team a flex!

With players like Bompastor and Brolin in the team it is hard to go wrong. This team is a team to show off but be careful as we can expect hero cards to drop in price over the coming weeks!

click to enlarge + 3

Team 3

Meta Rating: 87.4

Chemistry: 33

Formation: 4-2-3-1 (2)

Potentially the best team on this list? The 4-2-3-1 (2) formation offers so much balance across the board with some great icons joining the team such as Baresi and Schmeichel joining the squad. It is fair to say no one is getting past this defence.

Up top we have Kirby, Hemp, Kelly and Kerr. An amazing front four in attack all having great pace and technical stats!

click to enlarge + 3

