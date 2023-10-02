Best team for 500k coins in FC 24

Looking to get the best bang for your buck in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team? Well, look no further!

So far we have covered the best teams in EA FC 24 Ultimate Teams for the following budgets: 20k, 50k, 100k, and 200k!

So without further ado let's take a look at the best squad you can buy in UT for 500k coins.

Best 500k squads in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

We will be using the AI Squad Builder on EasySBC.io with its predicted prices to create these best 500k teams!

We will showcase the top three squads that you can purchase in Ultimate Team for 500k coins with three different formations!

Team 1

Meta Rating: 87.4

Chemistry: 33

Formation: 4-2-1-3

If you are lucky enough to have a team worth 500k coins then this team could be all yours! Firstly with a defence of Mendy, IF Hummels, Marquez, and Marcos Llorente, no one is getting past that back four and if they do, Courtois will be there to save the day!

The midfield may not look the strongest but they can hold their own with good physicality and passing! The fun begins in the attack with Swanson, Morgan, and Raphinha all adding great quality to the attack such as pace and skills on the wing mixed with Morgan's crucial finishing.

Team 2

Team 2

Meta Rating: 87.1

Chemistry: 33

Formation: 5-2-2-1

The 5-2-2-1 formation has been named the best formation in FC 24. Using this formation you can frustrate your opponents with a solid defence that is hard to break down with amazing players to counter-attack with. Dodo and Robertson bring both passing and pace to the wings which adds to an already strong attack in Diaz, Wright, and Chiesa.

Team 3

Team 3

Meta Rating: 87.1

Chemistry: 33

Formation: 4-4-2

An oddly popular formation in FC 24 is the 4-4-2 formation. This squad is full of talent such as Mendy, Courtois, Kohler, Scott, and many others! With an attack of Adeyemi and James, this team is very overpowered with amazing players surrounding the park!



