Best team for 200k coins in FC 24

The EA FC 24 campaign is now well underway with everyone having access to Ultimate Team the squad building begins!

So without further ado let's take a look at the best squad you can buy in UT for 200k coins.

Best 200k squads in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

We will be using the AI Squad Builder on EasySBC.io with its predicted prices to create these best 200k teams!

We will showcase the top three squads that you can purchase in Ultimate Team for 200k coins with three different formations!

Team 1

Meta Rating: 85.9

Chemistry: 33

Formation: 5-2-2-1

The following five-at-the-back formation was named the best formation in FC 24 Ultimate Team as it is very hard to break down and amazing to counterattack with.

Having good, fast full-backs that can cross the ball is essential to make this formation work. The full backs in this case will be part of the counterattack alongside Zaccagni and Chiesa who will both be aiming for the target man Gomez who will aim to finish the counterattack by poaching in the box or heading towards goal.

Team 2

Meta Rating: 86.1

Chemistry: 33

Formation: 4-3-2-1

Team 2 has a good mix of pace and strength with the main part of this team being balance within the midfield as each player is capable of playing numerous roles. The 4-3-2-1 formation has been named the best attacking formation in FC 24 and with a front three of Correa, Katoto and Kolo Muani you will not be short of goals!

Team 3

Meta Rating: 86.4

Chemistry: 33

Formation: 4-2-3-1 (2)

A great mixture of men and women in the one team with loads of OP players such as Lawrence, Reiten and James all joining the squad. With Hero card Kohler in the squad you can be assured that this team is defensively sound too!

