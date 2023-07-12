EA Sports FC 24 is just around the corner, with new features set be confirmed soon.

One such new feature is going to be the arrival of new Icon cards in Ultimate Team, with two legendary names already rumoured.

It wasn't long ago that these two were ripping it up in Bavaria and they now look to be on their way back in this year's game.

With that in mind, let's take a look at leaks that suggest Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben are returning in EA Sports FC 24.

EA Sports FC 24 Robben & Ribery

We all remember this devastating duo and how it used to cut through defences with ease in both the Champions League and Bundesliga.

Not only that, but the duo of Robben and Ribery were equally as devastating in previous FIFA games, with Robben's left foot enough to give anyone feverish nightmares.

Now, those nightmares are set to return with both men leaked to receive new Icon cards in EA Sports FC 24.

Returning in their legendary form, Ribery and Robben are set to tear up defences once again.

NEW ICON - Ribery has been leaked

According to reliable leaker FutSheriff, Ribery will arrive in EA Sports FC 24 as one of the very first new icons with a card that will no doubt be the envy of many.

Ribery isn't the only one, with FUTSheriff also reporting a number of ex-footballers and greats of the game are currently in testing ahead of the release of EA Sports FC 24.

MEGA STARS RETURNING - Robben has been leaked for an Icon card

The Ultimate Team leaker has stipulated that at this time it is impossible to know which players will be FUT Heroes and which will be Icons.

The full leaked list of players in testing is as follows:

Carlos Tevez

Vincent Kompany

Wesley Sneijder

Sergio Aguero

Ramires

Arjen Robben

Arda Turan

Bobby Charlton

Zico

DaMarcus Beasley

Dimitar Berbatov

Franck Ribery

Gianluca Vialli

John Arne Riise

Nwankwo Kanu

Paulo Futre

Enzo Francescoli

Shunsuke Nakamura

Steve McManaman

Tomas Rosicky

Bixente Lizarazu

Ludovic Giuly

It remains to be seen whether these former greats will be added to the game but we certainly hope this duo is rekindled once again in EA Sports FC 24.

Icon Card Types

Every Icon has three main card variants - Base, Mid and Prime.

The Base Icon is the lowest rated of the lot, with the ratings increasing with the Mid and Prime versions.

In past titles, we have had Prime Icon Moments cards, which were the highest-rated version of Icons in the game, however, EA has introduced the new Campaign Icon type this season.

BASE, MID, PRIME - Icons come in all shapes and sizes in FIFA

These will be released at various stages in the FUT cycle and will coincide with the promo of the time.

Click here to read everything we know about EA Sports FC 24 Icons.