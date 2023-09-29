EA FC 24: RTTK Giovanni Reyna Objective coming soon!

The first week of early access for EA FC 24 has come to an end marking the beginning of the official worldwide launch of FC 24!

With TOTW, Mad Ready, and now RTTK joining FC 24, Ultimate Team is full of new exciting content! We have plenty of guides on how to defend in EA FC 24, as well as tons of Evolutions content, with guides to the Relentless Winger Evolutions, and Golden Glow Up, so be sure to check them out.

We have one special card joining the RTTK promo so let's take a look at it!

Giovanni Reyna (84 OVR)

Reyna will be joining EA FC 24 as an 84-rated CAM with some really nice stats such as 84 pace, 81 shooting, 82 passing, 88 dribbling, and 78 physical. Other than his defending, he almost has all 80+ stats! This card will be a monster if he is upgraded.

We believe that he will be an objectives card in Ultimate Team however, we are yet to hear official confirmation on this as Bruno Guimaraes will also be joining as either an SBC or objective. One thing that we know for sure is that both players will be in the game either as an SBC or Objective!

Borussia Dortmund's chances of progression

Borussia Dortmund are currently in Group F of the UEFA Champions League where they have played one game so far against PSG where they lost. Along with PSG the other two clubs in the group are Newcastle United and AC Milan so this is not an easy group for Dortmund. So much so, this is actually named the group of death for the 2023/24 Champions League.

The chances of this card receiving an upgrade do look slim at the moment however, with Reyna's great stats already it may be worth a gamble! Especially if you can complete this card as a free objectives player.

