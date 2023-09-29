EA FC 24: Bruno Guimaraes RTTK SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA Sports FC 24 has finally arrived and with that, a whole load of new content has followed.

We have guides on the Relentless Winger, and Golden Glow Up Evolutions, as well as everything need to know about TOTW 2, and Road to the Knockouts!

Talking of RTTK, EA has now released the team celebrating the return of European football, as well as an Objective for Giovanni Reyna, and an SBC for Bruno Guimaraes, so let's take a look at how to complete the Newcastle midfielder.

Bruno Guimaraes RTTK SBC Cheapest Solutions

Newcastle's midfield general has been given a +2 upgrade to his 84-rated gold card, making him now 86-rated!

Guimaraes has 76 pace, 80 shooting, 84 passing, 86 dribbling, 82 defending, and 84 physical, which is amazing for a midfielder.

click to enlarge + 5

His SBC requires four squads in order to complete it, so let's take a look at what is needed for him to be in your club!

SBC Requirements

The following solutions will allow you to complete this SBC the cheapest way possible thanks to EasySBC.io!

Brazil:

Brazil players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

click to enlarge + 5

Premier League:

Premier League players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

click to enlarge + 5

86-Rated Squad:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

click to enlarge + 5

87-Rated Squad:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

click to enlarge + 5

RTTK Players

Bruno Guimaraes is part of Team 1 in Road to the Knockouts, which contains 14 players from the Champions League, Women's Champions League, Europa League, and the Europa Conference League.

Each player card has the possibility to grow in rating and stats if the team they play for progresses through to the next round of their competition in real life.

Loading...

This means that if you complete the Bruno Guimaraes Road to the Knockouts SBC, and Newcastle United make it out of their group - where they face PSG, AC Milan, and Borussia Dortmund - then his 86-rated RTTK card will upgrade to an 87, and will continue that process if they continue to progress through the rounds of the competition.

For more of the latest EA FC 24 news, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.