Newcastle star coming as RTTK SBC!

EA Sports FC 24 is finally here, with early access over, standard edition players are now able to play the newest title from EA, which can be bought in-store or online!

EA has already blessed us with plenty of promos, with TOTW 2 out currently, and players will also be able to get free packs through Pepsi. On top of that, Road to the Knockouts will be released tonight at 6 pm BST, and we have news on the latest SBC that will be coming with it!

Bruno Guimaraes RTTK SBC

Newcastle United have made their Champions League return after 20 years out of the competition, and they have been given the toughest group in the tournament.

Home and away legs to Paris Saint Germain, AC Milan, and Borussia Dortmund, all await the Geordie club, but this year they might have the team to match!

With a solid midfield of Joelinton and Sandro Tonali, this SBC player could be the best of the three, as Bruno Guimaraes has been leaked to be coming to FC 24 tonight!

click to enlarge + 2 Bruno Guimaraes

Bruno Guimaraes stats

The Brazilian midfielder will be given a +2 upgrade from his regular gold card, which is 84-rated.

This makes him comfortably one of the best CM/CDMs in the Premier League in Ultimate Team with 83 passing, 86 dribbling, 82 defending, and 83 physical.

Thanks to a reliable source in the FC 24 community, @FutSheriff, we know what Bruno's card will look like!

Bruno Guimaraes SBC requirements

Although we have no information on what requirements will be necessary for this SBC yet, we can make an assumption that it will be possible for the majority of new players to the game.

With this in mind, we expect the Guimaraes SBC to have two squads, with one being 85-rated, and the other being 86-rated.

This will cost players around 100k to complete, and Newcastle players might be worth a punt on buying now, in preparation for the SBC.

RTTK promo

There is also an Objective leaked to be released for the RTTK promo, with Borussia Dortmund's Giovanni Reyna as the player available.

As well as these two players, there is a team of 18 players from the Champions League, Europa League, Europa Conference League, and for the first-time ever, the Women's Champions League, coming to packs, and here is the leaked team with the official stats!

click to enlarge + 2 RTTK

