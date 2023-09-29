EA FC 24: How to do the Marcus Rashford Celebration

EA Sports FC 24 is in full swing, with early-access players now being joined by standard edition players!

Evolutions have taken over Ultimate Team, with the Relentless Winger and Golden Glow Up guides giving you everything you need to complete the Evolutions. EA has blessed us with several promos already, with TOTW 2 now out, we will be getting Road to the Knockouts cards at 6:00 pm tonight on 29 September with the full game now released!

With loads of new celebrations in FC 24 fans want to know about one special celebration...

Marcus Rashford in EA FC 24

Marcus Rashford is an 85-rated left winger in EA FC 24 with some amazing stats such as 90 pace, 86 shooting, and 84 dribbling. With 88 potential he is even better in Career Mode!

click to enlarge

How do you do the 'Point to the Temple' celebration in EA FC 24?

Xbox Series X/S - Hold the LT button and press the X button twice

PS5/PS4 - Hold L2 and press Square button twice

Nintendo Switch - Hold L and press the Y button twice

Rashford has had many iconic celebrations that have gone viral on social media, however, there is one in particular that FC players have been asking for all summer. And we are happy to announce that you can now do his celebration in-game.

The iconic 'Point to the Temple' was created by Marcus Rashford but then recreated by many other footballers all over the world but mainly young English players who look up to Rashford had to join this celebration which almost became a sort of movement. Rashford has always been part of iconic movements and it is no surprise that a celebration caught on so well online and also within the football community.

We can’t wait to find out what other celebrations he will have this season with Manchester United.

For more of the latest EA FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.