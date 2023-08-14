EA FC 24: How to perform all new celebrations

EA FC 24 is just around the corner and this year's game has promised to introduce a host of exciting new features.

With a number of exciting additions already revealed, the brand new EA FC 24 Beta has given players a chance to test out some new features.

One such feature is brand new celebrations, with EA adding a bunch of new ways to taunt the opposition.

Check below to find out how you can perform all of these new celebrations.

EA FC 24 New Celebrations

Every year, the stars of the footballing world battle it out to perform the best celebration of the season.

Whether it's Saka's lean on the corner flag, or Rashford's point to the temple, you can be sure that the best stars in the game are always looking for ways to up their celebrations.

Naturally, these celebrations are then implemented into the next football game, with EA wasting no time to add a number of new celebrations into EA FC 24.

A number of iconic celebrations have been added, with some whacky new ones also implemented for fun.

How to perform

Of course, goal celebrations in EA FC 24 can only be done after scoring an actual goal.

After that, the world is your oyster when it comes to performing your favourite celebration in the game.

There are a number of celebrations in the game, but here's how to perform all of the new ones:

Faking It - L2/LT + R3

Bye - L1/LB + R3

Rock On - L2/LT + R3

Workout - L2/LT + Square/X

All Ears - L1 + Triangle/Y

New signature celebrations have also been added for Cristiano Ronaldo and Antoine Griezmann, but these can only be performed by the players themselves.

EA FC 24 All Celebrations

We've listed all of the celebrations you can use in EA FC 24, but some of these are subject to change.

In addition to all of the celebrations listed above and below, remember that you can also perform signature celebrations with applicable players.

Thumb Suck: Hold Square

Arms Out: Tap Square, Hold Square

Wrist Flick: Tap Triangle, Hold Triangle

Aeroplane: Hold R3

Point to Sky: Hold RS up

Telephone: Hold RS down

Hands Out: Flick RS right, hold RS left

Come On!: Flick RS left, hold RS right

Blow Kisses: Flick RS down, hold RS up

Double Arm Swing: Flick RS up, hold RS down

Flying Bird: Flick RS right, hold RS right

Hand on Head: Flick RS left, hold RS left

Heart Symbol: Flick RS down, hold RS down

Arms Pointing Up: Flick RS up, hold RS up

Windmill: Spin RS clockwise

Scissors: Hold L1, press Square

Challenge: Hold L2, double tap Square

X: Hold L1, flick RS down twice

Spinning Frog (offline only): Hold L2, spin RS anti-clockwise

One Eye: Hold R2, press R3

Swagger: Hold R1, double tap circle

Nailbiter: Hold R2, hold RS up

Pigeon: Hold R1, press R3

Floor Spin: Hold L1, spin RS anti-clockwise

Timber: Hold L2, press Circle

Cell Phone: Hold L2, press Square

Hypnosis: Hold L2, press Triangle

Show Respect: Hold L1, double tap Circle

Stir the Pot: Hold L2, double tap Triangle

Point to the Sky: Hold L1, press Circle

Spanish Dance: Hold L2, flick RS up twice

World Beater: Hold R1, double tap Triangle

The Salute: Hold R1, press Triangle

Mannequin: Hold L2, hold RS up

I Can't Hear You: Hold L2, hold RS right

Heart: Hold L2, hold RS down

Brick Fall: Hold L2, hold RS left

Pipe: Hold L2, flick RS up then down

Scorpion: Hold L2, flick RS left, then right

Tea: Hold L2, flick RS right then left

Neighborhood: Hold L2, flick RS down twice

Knee Slide Fail: Hold L2, flick RS left twice

Mask: Hold L1, flick RS up twice

Break Dance: Hold R1, flick RS right twice

Riding the Wave: Hold L1, press Triangle

Relax: Hold R2, hold RS left

Backwards Worm: Hold R1, spin RS anti-clockwise

Uncontrolled Backflip: Hold R2, spin RS clockwise

Handstand: Hold R2, spin RS anti-clockwise

Hop & Point: Hold R2, flick RS down twice

Knee Slide Drag: Hold L1, flick RS down, then up

KO: Hold L1, double tap Square

Right Here Right Now: Hold R1, press Circle

Surf and Flex: Hold L2, flick RS down, then up

Stand Tall: Hold R1, hold RS left

Little Brother: Hold L2, double tap Circle

Fingers: Hold L2, press R3

Kiss the Ground: Hold R2, hold RS right

Disbelief: Hold R2, hold RS down

Backflips: Hold R2, double tap Square

Peace: Hold R1, double tap Square

Waddle (offline only): Hold L2, spin RS clockwise

Golf Swing: Hold R1, flick RS left, then right

Matador: Hold R2, flick RS down then up

Goggles: Hold R2, flick RS up then down

Time Check: Hold R2, flick RS right then left

Push Ups: Hold R1, flick RS right then left

The Worm: Hold R1, spin RS clockwise

Dance: Hold R1, flick RS down twice

Spin & Fall: Hold R2, flick RS up twice

Dance & Spin: Hold R2, flick RS right twice

Picture: Hold R2, press Square

Cradle Swing: Hold R2, press Triangle

Kiss the Ring: Hold R2, double tap Triangle

Flying Dive: Hold R1, hold RS up

Karate Kicks: Hold R1, hold RS right

Jump Kicks: Hold R1, hold RS down

Big Man: Hold L1, hold RS right

Baby Girl: Hold L1, hold RS left

Walk Like Me: Hold L1, flick RS left, then right

Giddy Up: Hold L1, press R3

Calm Down (offline only): Hold L1, double tap Triangle

Phone It In: Hold L1, hold RS up

Motorbike: Hold L1, hold RS down

Hang Loose: Hold L1, flick RS up then down

Muevelo: Hold L1, flick RS right, then left

Point: Hold L1, flick RS right twice

