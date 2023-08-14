EA FC 24: How to perform all new celebrations

EA FC 24 is just around the corner and this year's game has promised to introduce a host of exciting new features.
With a number of exciting additions already revealed, the brand new EA FC 24 Beta has given players a chance to test out some new features.
One such feature is brand new celebrations, with EA adding a bunch of new ways to taunt the opposition.
Check below to find out how you can perform all of these new celebrations.
EA FC 24 New Celebrations
Every year, the stars of the footballing world battle it out to perform the best celebration of the season.
Whether it's Saka's lean on the corner flag, or Rashford's point to the temple, you can be sure that the best stars in the game are always looking for ways to up their celebrations.
Naturally, these celebrations are then implemented into the next football game, with EA wasting no time to add a number of new celebrations into EA FC 24.
A number of iconic celebrations have been added, with some whacky new ones also implemented for fun.
How to perform
Of course, goal celebrations in EA FC 24 can only be done after scoring an actual goal.
After that, the world is your oyster when it comes to performing your favourite celebration in the game.
There are a number of celebrations in the game, but here's how to perform all of the new ones:
- Faking It - L2/LT + R3
- Bye - L1/LB + R3
- Rock On - L2/LT + R3
- Workout - L2/LT + Square/X
- All Ears - L1 + Triangle/Y
New signature celebrations have also been added for Cristiano Ronaldo and Antoine Griezmann, but these can only be performed by the players themselves.
EA FC 24 All Celebrations
We've listed all of the celebrations you can use in EA FC 24, but some of these are subject to change.
In addition to all of the celebrations listed above and below, remember that you can also perform signature celebrations with applicable players.
- Thumb Suck: Hold Square
- Arms Out: Tap Square, Hold Square
- Wrist Flick: Tap Triangle, Hold Triangle
- Aeroplane: Hold R3
- Point to Sky: Hold RS up
- Telephone: Hold RS down
- Hands Out: Flick RS right, hold RS left
- Come On!: Flick RS left, hold RS right
- Blow Kisses: Flick RS down, hold RS up
- Double Arm Swing: Flick RS up, hold RS down
- Flying Bird: Flick RS right, hold RS right
- Hand on Head: Flick RS left, hold RS left
- Heart Symbol: Flick RS down, hold RS down
- Arms Pointing Up: Flick RS up, hold RS up
- Windmill: Spin RS clockwise
- Scissors: Hold L1, press Square
- Challenge: Hold L2, double tap Square
- X: Hold L1, flick RS down twice
- Spinning Frog (offline only): Hold L2, spin RS anti-clockwise
- One Eye: Hold R2, press R3
- Swagger: Hold R1, double tap circle
- Nailbiter: Hold R2, hold RS up
- Pigeon: Hold R1, press R3
- Floor Spin: Hold L1, spin RS anti-clockwise
- Timber: Hold L2, press Circle
- Cell Phone: Hold L2, press Square
- Hypnosis: Hold L2, press Triangle
- Show Respect: Hold L1, double tap Circle
- Stir the Pot: Hold L2, double tap Triangle
- Point to the Sky: Hold L1, press Circle
- Spanish Dance: Hold L2, flick RS up twice
- World Beater: Hold R1, double tap Triangle
- The Salute: Hold R1, press Triangle
- Mannequin: Hold L2, hold RS up
- I Can't Hear You: Hold L2, hold RS right
- Heart: Hold L2, hold RS down
- Brick Fall: Hold L2, hold RS left
- Pipe: Hold L2, flick RS up then down
- Scorpion: Hold L2, flick RS left, then right
- Tea: Hold L2, flick RS right then left
- Neighborhood: Hold L2, flick RS down twice
- Knee Slide Fail: Hold L2, flick RS left twice
- Mask: Hold L1, flick RS up twice
- Break Dance: Hold R1, flick RS right twice
- Riding the Wave: Hold L1, press Triangle
- Relax: Hold R2, hold RS left
- Backwards Worm: Hold R1, spin RS anti-clockwise
- Uncontrolled Backflip: Hold R2, spin RS clockwise
- Handstand: Hold R2, spin RS anti-clockwise
- Hop & Point: Hold R2, flick RS down twice
- Knee Slide Drag: Hold L1, flick RS down, then up
- KO: Hold L1, double tap Square
- Right Here Right Now: Hold R1, press Circle
- Surf and Flex: Hold L2, flick RS down, then up
- Stand Tall: Hold R1, hold RS left
- Little Brother: Hold L2, double tap Circle
- Fingers: Hold L2, press R3
- Kiss the Ground: Hold R2, hold RS right
- Disbelief: Hold R2, hold RS down
- Backflips: Hold R2, double tap Square
- Peace: Hold R1, double tap Square
- Waddle (offline only): Hold L2, spin RS clockwise
- Golf Swing: Hold R1, flick RS left, then right
- Matador: Hold R2, flick RS down then up
- Goggles: Hold R2, flick RS up then down
- Time Check: Hold R2, flick RS right then left
- Push Ups: Hold R1, flick RS right then left
- The Worm: Hold R1, spin RS clockwise
- Dance: Hold R1, flick RS down twice
- Spin & Fall: Hold R2, flick RS up twice
- Dance & Spin: Hold R2, flick RS right twice
- Picture: Hold R2, press Square
- Cradle Swing: Hold R2, press Triangle
- Kiss the Ring: Hold R2, double tap Triangle
- Flying Dive: Hold R1, hold RS up
- Karate Kicks: Hold R1, hold RS right
- Jump Kicks: Hold R1, hold RS down
- Big Man: Hold L1, hold RS right
- Baby Girl: Hold L1, hold RS left
- Walk Like Me: Hold L1, flick RS left, then right
- Giddy Up: Hold L1, press R3
- Calm Down (offline only): Hold L1, double tap Triangle
- Phone It In: Hold L1, hold RS up
- Motorbike: Hold L1, hold RS down
- Hang Loose: Hold L1, flick RS up then down
- Muevelo: Hold L1, flick RS right, then left
- Point: Hold L1, flick RS right twice
