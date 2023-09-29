EA FC 24 is finally here, with the global release of the game today, millions of players are already deep into Ultimate Team!

EA has just released their latest promo which is the Road to the Knockouts, which includes a ton of new players, with 14 players available in packs, as well as a Giovanni Reyna Objective, and a Bruno Guimaraes SBC, so let's take a deeper look into the newest promo in Ultimate Team!

RTTK promo is out now!

EA has released their latest promo at a perfect time, giving fans who have just purchased the game a chance to pack cards for their Ultimate Team squads.

RTTK covers European football, and features players from each competition, the Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League.

For the first time, a Road to the Knockouts player features from the Women's Champions League.

EA hasn't held back with this promo adding some of the world's greatest players into the game, with some significant boosts to their stats!

Best RTTK players

Erling Haaland (92 OVR)

Cover star Erling Haaland has been added to this promo with a 92-rated card, which is simply astonishing. He has 91 pace, 94 shooting, and 90 physical, making him even better if that's even possible!

Bruno Fernandes (90 OVR)

Manchester United look favourites alongside Bayern Munich to progress to the knockouts from their group, which means Bruno Fernandes will be getting a nice upgrade. At 90-rated, his card looks ridiculous.

Bukayo Saka (89 OVR)

Arsenal have returned to the Champions League after a second-placed finish in the Premier League last season. Saka is the Arsenal star boy and will be looking for an upgrade if they progress through to the Knockouts, which looks highly possible.

