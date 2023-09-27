The BEST value players in EA FC 24!

EA Sports FC 24 is in full swing, and early access players have been enjoying life playing EA's newest title!

There is a ton of new content that we have covered since the game was released, and we have everything you need to know about Ultimate Team, Career Mode, and Clubs, as well as guides on Evolutions such as Relentless Winger, and Golden Glow Up.

We have compiled a list of the best value players in both Ultimate Team and Career Mode and will give you every reason why they are great value for their price in EA FC 24, so let's take a look at who features!

Best Value Players in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

First, we will discuss the best value players in FC 24 Ultimate Team, with many fans indulging in the latest features in the new game, and with the addition of women in UT this year, the player possibilities are endless!

We have picked five players in Ultimate Team, all in different positions that are fantastic starter squad options, and also much better than the price they are going for on the transfer market, so let's take a look!

Elye Wahi (78 OVR - 950 coins)

Elye Wahi is a French striker playing for Ligue 1 club, RC Lens. He has 90 pace, which is perfect for Ultimate Team, and also has the Acrobatic PlayStyle+, which means he can perform volleys with significant accuracy and has access to unique acrobatic volley animations. On top of this, he is also eligible for the Founders Evolutions, meaning he can be even better! 950 coins is a bargain!

Fran Garcia (78 OVR - 650 coins)

Real Madrid's newest LB, Fran Garcia is one of the most underrated cards in Ultimate Team. 650 coins usually mean the player is unusable and of zero value, especially for a gold rare card, however, Fran Garcia is a hidden gem. He has links to La Liga players, Real Madrid, and Spanish players too, and with 89 pace, there are not many wingers getting past him. He also has great attacking attributes.

Fran Kirby (84 OVR - 3,500 coins)

WSL and Lioness star Fran Kirby is incredibly OP in EA FC 24. At 84-rated, 3,500 coins is a bargain in general, but she is very good in-game too! With 85 pace, 83 shooting, and 88 dribbling, Kirby is perfect in CAM and has links to Chelsea players, as well as a perfect link to Lauren James, who is a solid RW player with five-star skills.

Mikel Merino (84 OVR - 2,000 coins)

Almost half of the price of Kirby, Merino is also an 84-rated player, this time at CM, and has incredible all-around stats. If you are struggling to buy the top La Liga CMs like Jude Bellingham, or Frenkie de Jong, then Mikel Merino is your man. With great league and nation links, as well as 80+ stats in passing, dribbling, defending, and physical, he is the cog in the midfield that you need!

Mark Flekken (82 OVR - 1,000 coins)

Brentford's new GK Mark Flekken is one of the best goalkeepers in the game currently. Apply the Glove chemistry style on him, and he becomes quite unstoppable. Although Nick Pope is the go-to Premier League GK, Flekken should not be slept on. At 6'5, he covers the goal fantastically and is even better than some of the GKs who are higher rated than him.

Best Value Players in EA FC 24 Career Mode

Onto Career Mode now and we have highlighted five players who we believe are great value for money in EA FC 24. When we say, 'best value,' we mean players who are affordable for the lower sides in top leagues, and also players who simply are just better than their value. This list does not include any Free Agents, as although they are arguably the best-value players in Career Mode, they do not count for this.

Alejandro Garnacho (75 OVR - £11.5m)

Yes, we have started with a wonderkid, but we feel Alejandro Garnacho is by far the best value starter for Career Mode. At 19 years of age, the Argentine winger has a huge 88 potential and also has a face scan. The reason we believe he is one of the best value players is simply because of his ceiling, and he can become one of the best players in the world for just £11.5 million!

Japhet Tanganga (74 OVR - £5.1m)

Japhet Tanganga is currently on loan at Augsburg from Tottenham, however, there's an awesome trick you can do with this player. His default position is a right back, where he is rated 74. If you convert him to a CB he goes up +4 ratings, meaning you will be signing a 78-rated player for the price of a 74. That's a no-brainer, right?

Manuel Neuer (87 OVR - £7.7m)

Now you might be thinking, Manuel Neuer? He's 37 years old. We know, but an 87-rated GK for £7.7 million is an absolute steal! Due to his injury in real life, Neuer isn't the first-team goalkeeper at the moment, which means it might not take too much persuading for him to try a new challenge. Although his rating will deteriorate, he could be a fantastic one-season wonder, and with only a year left of his contract, Neuer can actually be bought for less than his value.

Ignacio De Arruabarrena (76 OVR - £6.8m)

Another fantastic GK option in FC 24 Career Mode is Ignacio De Arruabarrena. He currently plays for Arouca in Liga Portugal and has a potential of 80. At 26 years of age, the Uruguayan goalkeeper has enough experience under his belt to be a first-team starter in one of Europe's top five leagues and is a steal at just under £7 million.

Eddie Nketiah (75 OVR - £7.2m)

A Premier League-proven goal scorer for that price has to be considered value for money! Eddie Nketiak is one of Arsenal's most prolific scorers, and some could argue that his OVR should be higher. If you buy Nketiah, you will likely still have money in the bank, and also a striker who knows how to score. He also has 80 potential, which means he can further develop in Career Mode!

