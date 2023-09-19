EA Sports FC 24 is on the horizon, and EA has given us the full database for the official player ratings in the new game!

We have already covered loads of content ahead of EA's latest release including fan favourite game modes such as Ultimate Team, Career Mode, and Clubs, as well as the best Argentina players, and the best teams for 100k coins in UT!

PlayStyles are a new feature introduced by EA in their new title, replacing Traits from previous FIFAs, giving certain players boosts to specific attributes that they excel in, in real life. We have pieces on the players with the Flair, Finesse Shot, and Trickster PlayStyles, so be sure to check those out!

Players with Acrobatic PlayStyles+ in EA FC 24

There are only three players in EA FC 24 with Acrobatic PlayStyles+, which is given to footballers who tend to perform acrobatic passes, clearances, and shots. These three players are all strikers, and the effect PlayStyles+ has on them is that they can perform volleys with significant accuracy, as well as having access to unique acrobatic volley animations. So let's see who they are!

Erling Haaland (91 OVR)

It's no surprise that Erling Haaland has the Acrobatic PlayStyles+ in EA FC 24, considering he can score goals in every way! The Norwegian is the joint-highest-rated player in the game and the new cover star! With 89 pace, 93 shooting, and 88 physical, the 6'5 powerhouse will be a near-unbeatable ST, just like in real life!

Olivier Giroud (82 OVR)

AC Milan's Olivier Giroud is one of the most underrated players of his generation. The Frenchman is the top scorer for his nation, and can score some absolute wonder goals! If you haven't seen Giroud's goal compilation, just check it out on YouTube because the man the definition of an acrobat. He's got a great beard as well. Although, he won't be used much in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team with 43 pace.

Elye Wahi (78 OVR)

One Frenchman who could be getting some playtime in Ultimate Team this year is RC Lens striker Elye Wahi. The 20-year-old will be a great asset to a Career Mode save and also find himself in many starter squads upon release. With 90 pace, Wahi will be flying past defenders and scoring volleys for fun!

Best Players with the Acrobatic PlayStyles in EA FC 24

The Acrobatic PlayStyles has a similar effect to the PlayStyles+, however, the players with the normal version of the trait aren't considered the best in the world. They will also have improved accuracy when performing volleys and access to acrobatic volley animations, so let's see the 10 best players with Acrobatic PlayStyles.

Sam Kerr (90 OVR)

Alexandra Popp (88 OVR)

Debinha (88 OVR)

Antoine Griezmann (88 OVR)

Victor Osimhen (88 OVR)

Cristiano Ronaldo (86 OVR)

Ronald Araujo (86 OVR)

Paulo Dybala (86 OVR)

Kingsley Coman (85 OVR)

Thiago Silva (84 OVR)

