PS Plus September Release Date! – Predicted Games, Current Deals and More!

PS Plus September will soon be upon us. We can’t wait to see what the next line up has for us!

PS Plus allows PlayStation to get amazing deals on games every month for less than £5 a month!

Here, we cover the release date for PS Plus September as well as our predictions and current deals!

PS Plus usually releases on the first Tuesday of Every month.

AUGUST – Have you picked up your games available in August?

This means PS Plus September 2020 is likely to release on Spetember 2.

However, this isn’t always the case and we may see PS Plus release a week later on September 9.

Fingers crossed it’s sooner rather than later, as we can’t wait to get our hands on more great deals and free games!

Predicted Games

With more hype building around the new Call of Duty (Black Ops Cold War), we may see a current COD hit PS Plus.

WARZONE – Jump into Warzone with 3 other friends!

This could either be Black Ops 4 or Modern Warfare. Either way, this would be a great way of introducing more people to COD before the new release.

The new Marvel Avengers game is also set to release in September, meaning Marvel’s Spider-Man PS4 may come to PS Plus to build hype for the new game.

What do you want to see in PS Plus September 2020?

Current deals

The current PS Plus August 2020 deals are still available.

Check out the latest info in our August piece, including which games are available, the July line up, cheap deals and more!