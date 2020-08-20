PS Plus September 2020 FREE GAMES – Predictions, Rumours, Release Date & more

Some clues are starting to appear as what amazing titles will be available for free on PS4 this month.

Another round of free PS Plus games is on the horizon, allowing PS4 players to get some great titles included with their subscription.

Here’s everything we know about the free titles arriving on the platform this month.

September’s Free PS4 Games

September’s free PS Plus games are yet to be revealed.

We expect the games to be released on Wednesday, 2 September.

The free games should be revealed beforehand, however, with Wednesday, 26 August a possible date for the official reveal.

Predictions

RealSport writer Oscar Dobbins has produced some interesting predictions:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

This may be ambitious, but the smash that is Modern Warfare could be coming to PS Plus.

NO GIVING UP THE GHOST – Modern Warfare could be the biggest PS Plus arrival ever

With a new Call of Duty set for release later in the year, Modern Warfare could arrive to build up the hype.

Marvel’s Spider-man

We’ve been hopeful for some time that PS4 smash Spider-man will come to PS Plus.

FRIENDLY NEIGHBOURHOOD – Will we finally see Peter Parker on PS Plus?

With Spider-man Miles Morales arriving on PS5, there would be no better way to get players excited than supplying the prequel on PS Plus.

