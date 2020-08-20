PS Plus September 2020 FREE GAMES – Predictions, Rumours, Release Date & more
Some clues are starting to appear as what amazing titles will be available for free on PS4 this month.
Another round of free PS Plus games is on the horizon, allowing PS4 players to get some great titles included with their subscription.
Here’s everything we know about the free titles arriving on the platform this month.
September’s Free PS4 Games
September’s free PS Plus games are yet to be revealed.
We expect the games to be released on Wednesday, 2 September.
Reveal Date
The free games should be revealed beforehand, however, with Wednesday, 26 August a possible date for the official reveal.
Predictions
RealSport writer Oscar Dobbins has produced some interesting predictions:
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
This may be ambitious, but the smash that is Modern Warfare could be coming to PS Plus.
With a new Call of Duty set for release later in the year, Modern Warfare could arrive to build up the hype.
Marvel’s Spider-man
We’ve been hopeful for some time that PS4 smash Spider-man will come to PS Plus.
With Spider-man Miles Morales arriving on PS5, there would be no better way to get players excited than supplying the prequel on PS Plus.
For our full predictions head here.