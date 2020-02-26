PS Plus March 2020: How to download the FREE GAMES remotely

March's PS Plus games are arriving TODAY - and we can't wait to see what's in store for us!

You can check out everything we know about PS Plus March 2020 right here

While we don't know what's on the way, thousands of fans on Reddit trying their best to guess what's on the way.

For most of us, unless you take your PS4 with you everywhere, chances are you'll be away from it when Sony announces the games.

However, there's a way of downloading these remotely... here's how.

How to remote download PS Plus games

Not near your PS4 but want to download the games? No problem.

When you purchase a game or claim your PS Plus games from PlayStation Store, you can remotely start the download to your PS4 from your browser if your PS4 has Automatic Update switched on.

Here's how to do it:

On the ‘Thank You’ page or your Download List on PlayStation Store, select ‘Download to your PS4’ next to the title you want to download.

If Play as you Download is available, select which part of the game you want to play first.

Your game will begin downloading automatically.

If Automatic Update is not switched on it will begin downloading when you next turn your PS4 on.

What other benefits do I get with PS Plus?

Did you know that PlayStation Plus membership also includes 1GB of cloud storage for game saves? That means you can take your save around with you and not worry about dragging your console around.

Additionally, other users who sign in to PSN to play games on your primary PS4 console will be able to play online multiplayer modes in those games.

Exclusive Access

Being a member of PlayStation Plus grants you early access to betas and demos and access to exclusive betas. So, if you want to get a taste of the newest games, Plus is for you.

Discounts

PlayStation Plus members are granted access to discounts to some the biggest games available on the PlayStation Network.

These discounts are totally worth it, and let you pick up games for a fraction of the original retail price. Just make sure you’ve got the storage!

