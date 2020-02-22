PlayStation 5: Reveal event & Pre-orders going live in March

For those of you who missed it, Sony recently launched the official PlayStation 5 website with the quote ‘PlayStation 5 is coming’ written across the page.

It seems like Sony’s strategy is to build the most hype for their console off of the least information, keeping their adoring fans in the dark.

However, the word on the street is that the PS5 will be revealed at an event in February, but now a notorious leaker with a solid track-record has explained that pre-orders will go live in March.

The leaker in question, PSErebus, reckons that Sony will show off their next-gen console soon.

PSErebus claims that the PS5 will indeed be unveiled in February (which we already knew, kinda) with pre-orders for the console going live in March.

We already know that the PS5 will be completely backwards compatible with all PlayStation games, and we know that it is going to be the most powerful console we’ve ever seen.

What we don’t know, however, is the price or new look of the device, so Sony’s decision to finally kick up the website can only be seen as a positive step.

It should be said that gaming rumours do not usually stand the test of time, but seeing as how PSErebus called the release date for The Last of Us Part II (prior to its delay), you should have some faith in PSErebus.