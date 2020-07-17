[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Deals Other

Ghost of Tsushima: Best Deals and Offers for delivery TOMORROW

If you want to play Sucker Punch’s new samurai game this weekend, here’s where to buy it for the best prices.

by Oliver Barsby Jul 17, 2020
 

GHOST OF TSUSHIMA PRE ORDER BUY

Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Tsushima is finally here! The new open-world samurai game brings an end to the era of amazing PS4-exclusives after the likes of The Last of Us Part II, Spider-Man PS4, and God of War.

Ghost of Tsushima follows Jin, a Samurai Warrior looking to protect his homeland and people from a massive Mongol invasion.

If you were late to jump on Ghost of Tsushima hype train and have not yet ordered a copy of the game, you may feel drawn towards a digital edition instead.

Not only do these digital versions of the game take up an insane amount of space on your hard drive (over 50GB!) and take a long time to download, they also cost more.

If you want that feeling of ‘owning’ the game, here’s where you can pick up Ghost of Tsushima for tomorrow.

The Best Places to Buy Ghost of Tsushima

While brick-and-mortar stores are starting to reopen, to save you the hassle from having to go out and queue up for your copy, we’ve found the best places to buy Ghost of Tsushima online.

Ghost of Tsushima Standard Edition

The Standard Edition of Ghost of Tsushima is available from GAME for £49.99, but the best deal for this edition comes from Amazon. For the same price, Amazon is selling the Standard Plus Edition, exclusive to their marketplace. Aside from the game, this edition comes with:

  • Cover art with a custom foil print finish
  • Reversible cover art
  • Jin Avatar
  • Jin Dynamic PS4 Theme
  • Digital Soundtrack
GhostofTsush
SAMURAI: If Sekiro wasn’t your game, you might prefer Ghost of Tsushima

If want to guarantee Next-Day delivery of your game for no extra cost, you should consider signing up for a 30-Day trial of Amazon Prime. Not only will this give you unlimited Prime Delivery, but also grants you access to Amazon Prime Video and the benefits of Twitch Prime, which include in-game goodies for FIFA 20 and GTA.

Ghost of Tsushima Collector’s Edition

Collector’s Editions usually sell out almost instantly, no matter what the game or how awful the bonuses are (I’m looking at you, Fallout 76).

However, the Ghost of Tshusima’s Collector’s Edition is still available from GAME for £159.99, so make sure to act fast if you want the following extras with your copy of the game:

  • Ghost of Tsushima Game 
  • Sakai Mask with Stand
  • Cloth Map 
  • Sashimono (War Banner) 
  • Furoshiki (Wrapping Cloth) 
  • SteelBook Case 
  • 48-page Mini Art Book by Dark Horse 
  • 1 Technique Point
  • In-Game Charm of Hachiman’s Favor
  • Hero of Tsushima Skin Set: Golden Mask, Body Armor, Sword Kit, Horse, Saddle 
  • Director’s Commentary: The creative team sits down with a renowned Japanese historian to look at the world of Ghost of Tsushima and how it compares to the real-life events that inspired it 
  • Ghost of Tsushima Samurai Theme
MASK OFF: This is certainly one of the coolest Collector’s Edition products we’ve seen!

Freebie of the Day- Ghost of Tsushima Dynamic Theme for PS4

If you want to dedicate your PlayStation 4 to Ghost of Tsushima game, can download a stunning dynamic theme for free RIGHT NOW!

To get this theme, simply enter the code below:

  • Europe/Middle East/Africa/India/AU/NZ/Russia: 8T2T-CRNJ-FM72
  • Americas: 5NEC-F9N4-75M8
  • Japan: N4TK-59NH-2LH3
  • Korea: EM56-NTNC-EHX8
  • Asia: DHLN-HANF-F6LH
GhostBck
FREE: Even if you don’t want to buy Ghost of Tsushima, there’s literally no downside to getting this dynamic theme.

Written by Oliver Barsby

