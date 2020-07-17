Ghost of Tsushima: Best Deals and Offers for delivery TOMORROW

If you want to play Sucker Punch’s new samurai game this weekend, here’s where to buy it for the best prices.

Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Tsushima is finally here! The new open-world samurai game brings an end to the era of amazing PS4-exclusives after the likes of The Last of Us Part II, Spider-Man PS4, and God of War.

Ghost of Tsushima follows Jin, a Samurai Warrior looking to protect his homeland and people from a massive Mongol invasion.

If you were late to jump on Ghost of Tsushima hype train and have not yet ordered a copy of the game, you may feel drawn towards a digital edition instead.

Not only do these digital versions of the game take up an insane amount of space on your hard drive (over 50GB!) and take a long time to download, they also cost more.

If you want that feeling of ‘owning’ the game, here’s where you can pick up Ghost of Tsushima for tomorrow.

The Best Places to Buy Ghost of Tsushima

While brick-and-mortar stores are starting to reopen, to save you the hassle from having to go out and queue up for your copy, we’ve found the best places to buy Ghost of Tsushima online.

Ghost of Tsushima Standard Edition

The Standard Edition of Ghost of Tsushima is available from GAME for £49.99, but the best deal for this edition comes from Amazon. For the same price, Amazon is selling the Standard Plus Edition, exclusive to their marketplace. Aside from the game, this edition comes with:

Cover art with a custom foil print finish

Reversible cover art

Jin Avatar

Jin Dynamic PS4 Theme

Digital Soundtrack

Ghost of Tsushima Standard Plus Edition- £49.99

If want to guarantee Next-Day delivery of your game for no extra cost, you should consider signing up for a 30-Day trial of Amazon Prime. Not only will this give you unlimited Prime Delivery, but also grants you access to Amazon Prime Video and the benefits of Twitch Prime, which include in-game goodies for FIFA 20 and GTA.

30-Day Trial of Amazon Prime

Ghost of Tsushima Collector’s Edition

Collector’s Editions usually sell out almost instantly, no matter what the game or how awful the bonuses are (I’m looking at you, Fallout 76).

However, the Ghost of Tshusima’s Collector’s Edition is still available from GAME for £159.99, so make sure to act fast if you want the following extras with your copy of the game:

Ghost of Tsushima Game

Sakai Mask with Stand

Cloth Map

Sashimono (War Banner)

Furoshiki (Wrapping Cloth)

SteelBook Case

48-page Mini Art Book by Dark Horse

1 Technique Point

In-Game Charm of Hachiman’s Favor

Hero of Tsushima Skin Set: Golden Mask, Body Armor, Sword Kit, Horse, Saddle

Director’s Commentary: The creative team sits down with a renowned Japanese historian to look at the world of Ghost of Tsushima and how it compares to the real-life events that inspired it

Ghost of Tsushima Samurai Theme

MASK OFF: This is certainly one of the coolest Collector’s Edition products we’ve seen!

Ghost of Tsushima Collector's Edition- £159.99

Freebie of the Day- Ghost of Tsushima Dynamic Theme for PS4

If you want to dedicate your PlayStation 4 to Ghost of Tsushima game, can download a stunning dynamic theme for free RIGHT NOW!

To get this theme, simply enter the code below:

Europe/Middle East/Africa/India/AU/NZ/Russia: 8T2T-CRNJ-FM72

Americas: 5NEC-F9N4-75M8

Japan: N4TK-59NH-2LH3

Korea: EM56-NTNC-EHX8

Asia: DHLN-HANF-F6LH



