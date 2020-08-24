Games with Gold September 2020 COUNTDOWN: August Games, Reveal and Release Date, September Free Games and More!

We can’t wait to get more amazing deals in after these new games hit Games with Gold!

Games with Gold allows Xbox members to get some amazing deals on both the Xbox 360 and Xbox One consoles.

In September, we’ll be getting a host of new titles coming with the subscription, but how long do we have left?

August Games

In August, we got our hands on some amazing deals on both consoles.

FORZA – Which new games are you excited for on the Xbox Series X?

On the Xbox One, we got Portal Knights and Overdrive: Mech City Brawl.

READ MORE: How to Download Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4!: Epic Games, Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and More!

We can’t wait to see which games will release in September, below we list our predictions.

September’s Predictions

we believe an old Assassin’s Creed game will release on GWG, due to the upcoming Valhalla title.

We may also see a Halo game hit Games with Gold. This would be a great way to build hype for the new title “Halo Infinite”.

READ MORE: Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020: News, Best Controllers, Trailers, Xbox Release, Editions, Price, Xbox One, Features, Alpha, Beta & More!

Head over to our predictions piece here for more information on the games release on Games with Gold.

September’s games are fast approaching, with an initial release date of 1st September, and a second release on 16th September!

ODYSSEY – Will Assassin’s Creed hit GWG next month?

We can expect September’s lineup to be announced on the 27th-28th August, so we’ll know exactly which games are releasing before they hit the store.

READ MORE: NBA 2K21 Demo: Release Time CONFIRMED, Release Date, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Gameplay Features & more

Check back here for all the latest info on September’s Games with Gold!