Xbox Games With Gold September 2020 Release Date: Predictions, Current Deals & More!

Players pick up four free games each month!

Let’s go over the release date of the Games with Gold titles for September, and which games we are expecting to see!

Usually, Games with Gold releases every two weeks on the 1st and 16th of the month.

That means we can expect the free September games to release on 1st September 2020, and 16th September 2020.

This of course could change pending the status of April’s games,

Predictions

With Assassin’s Creed Valhalla releasing very shortly, there’s a possibility that an old Assassin’s Creed game will release with Games with Gold September to help build up hype.

This could be Odyssey, Origins or even the Ezio Trilogy!

We could also see a Halo game hit Games with Gold in order to hype up the release of Halo Infinite later this year!

Current Deals

Games with Gold currently has some awesome deals with the August releases.

To check out these deals, read our August Games with Gold piece where we cover all the games you can pick up right now!