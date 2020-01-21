Call of Duty Mobile: Season 3 Update - Zombies, Battle Royale, Battle Pass, Maps & more

With Season 3 of Call of Duty Mobile set to drop this week, fans have been teased with multiple leaks and announcements from both the developers and Reddit.

The big update will also be followed by the launch of a new Battle Pass.

Several patches have been released since COD Mobile was launched back in October, one of the biggest being the 'Zombies' game mode, which will likely see some new additions.

Here, we cover everything you need to know about Season 3.

Zombies

With the new Zombies mode of to a great start in Season 2. We hope to see some new additions to the fan favourite game mode.

NOSTALGIA: This game mode will bring the OG COD fans back to World at War

New rewards (such as characters and weapons), as well as the possibility for a new map, have been leaked.

There are also various prompts relating to older maps from the Call of Duty series hidden like Easter eggs in the current game.

Battle Royale

No new features have been leaked for the Battle Royale Mode, but from previous seasons, we predict some map changes and additions to POI’s (Points of Interests).

STEALTH: Keep your eyes peeled on where other players land

This will keep movement and gameplay feeling fresh and exciting.

However, a community update has confirmed a ranked mode coming, this may be key to keep fans enthused in playing the game mode.

This Ranked mode will also be applied to Multiplayer.

Battle Pass

With the new season, comes a new Battle Pass.

JOIN THE FUN: Hundreds of cosmetics will be coming with the new Battle Pass

This could include hundreds of different cosmetics, such as unique weapon and character skins to show off your progress.

Unfortunately, there has been speculation that the Battle Pass will be reduced from 100 tiers to 50.

Despite this, it could still include the same amount of content, but we will have to wait and see.

We also have the possibility of seeing a new weapon entirely integrated into the Battle Pass, but this is all speculation at the moment.

Maps

There is a sizeable roster of maps that the developers have the ability to choose from.

THE RETURN: Classic map Scrapyard is rumoured to feature in the update

The fan-favourite ‘Scrapyard’ (from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2) has been announced, as well as a rumour showing that the map ‘Cage’ could be coming soon.

However, we will have to wait for the new season to drop or an official announcement from Tencent or Activision to confirm any rumours.

Leave a comment to let us know what you think, and stay tuned for the updates.