Call of Duty Modern Warfare: Ghost’s return has fans going crazy

Players have taken to Reddit to discuss the easter eggs hinting at the return of Ghost.

The most recent Modern Warfare patch update was a big one for the game, bringing in plenty of new content and fixes.

Now, while some of you may want to see a sequel to Ghosts – the tenth major instalment in the Call of Duty series – we were actually talking about the operator ‘Ghost’.

This is because Modern Warfare players have come across a host of easter eggs in the game which could signal the return of Ghost.

Yes, you heard that right, Modern Warfare’s iconic Ghost operator could be making a return to multiplayer.

Continue reading for all the details.

Ghost Operator

Following the most recent update, players have spotted the large screens in Piccadilly advertising a picture of what can only be described as a ghost.

SPOOKY: This very un-subtle portrayal of a ghost can be found in the Picadilly map

Players have been quick to jump to conclusions that this is a major hint from the developers.

READ MORE: Everything you should know about ‘Zombies’ mode

Many players have taken to Reddit to express their interest in Ghost returning to the multiplayer, but why Infinity Ward hadn’t thought of this idea sooner?

THE RETURN: Simon ‘Ghost’ Riley could be returning to multiplayer

Considering its apparent popularity, it’s a no brainer.

However, it is important to take this speculation with a big pinch of salt.

READ MORE: Call of Duty Modern Warfare: Companion App has just released

Julian Sims

Written by

First Console: Game Boy Advance / Favourite Game: Just Cause 3 / Currently Playing: Rocket League

