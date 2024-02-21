A cosy adventure!

21 Feb 2024 5:00 PM +00:00

Step into the whimsical world of Bandle City in Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story, a charming crafting RPG out now! Explore the lesser-known corners of the League universe, where the adorable, fun-loving Yordles, an ancient and mysterious race, takes centre stage.

Developed by Lazy Bear Games (creators of Graveyard Keeper and Punch Club), Bandle Tale is the final entry under the beloved Riot Forge label. Whether you're a seasoned League of Legends lore enthusiast, a fan of crafting RPGs, or simply seeking a lighthearted adventure, this charming title offers something for everyone!

Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story is available now!

In Bandle Tale, you step into the shoes of a shy Yordle, fresh out of a century-long knitting apprenticeship. Leaving your peaceful life behind, you join your best friend for a legendary party in the bustling Bandle Center. But disaster strikes! A magical mishap severs the city's portals, separating you from your friend and throwing Bandle City into chaos.

Armed with your unique knitting magic and trusty "backpack house," you venture beyond your comfort zone on a quest to restore the portal network and reunite Bandle City’s communities. Explore five distinct islands, encounter curious creatures, gather materials for fantastical creations, and awaken magical portals as you journey throughout the vibrant land.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Riot Forge

Our review describes Bandle Tale as a cosy crafting and simulation RPG that dives into the lesser-known corners of the League of Legends universe. It offers a whimsical escape filled with exploration, fun mini-games, and quirky Yordle shenanigans. While occasional grindy moments might appear, the vast world, diverse skill trees, and satisfying progression loop keep you hooked without feeling rushed.

How to purchase Bandle Tale?

Prepare to be dropped into the whimsical world of Bandle City with three exciting editions of Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story, now available for purchase on Steam and Nintendo eShop::

Standard Edition: $24.99

Includes the base game and the Bandle Scout Recon Pack

Perfect for casual players who just want to experience the core adventure

Deluxe Edition: $29.99

Includes everything in the Standard Edition, plus: Several cosmetic outfits for your Yordle character Decorative items for your backpack house Delicious recipes to cook in-game

Ideal for players who want to customise their experience and enjoy extra content.

Collector's Edition: $149.99 (Limited Edition)

Available exclusively on the Riot Games Merch Store

Includes everything in the Deluxe Edition, plus: Five adorable Yordle figurines An intricate Bandle Center diorama kit A hardcover art book filled with stunning illustrations and concept art And more!

The ultimate collector's bundle for die-hard fans

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Riot Forge

This year's Riot Games layoffs brought the curtain down on Riot Forge. As the final game under this label, Bandle Tale holds a unique and bittersweet place in the hearts of many fans. It offers a cherished opportunity to experience a charming adventure into the beloved Runeterra IP, potentially for the last time.

Don't miss your chance to be part of the magic!

