Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PS5 Price: Editions, Pre-order, Release Date, Next Gameplay Reveal, Next-Gen, and more

The epic viking RPG is coming soon, but how much coin will it set you back on Sony’s next-gen console?

With the PS5 reveal event coming soon, we take a closer look at the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla price on PS5.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PS5 Price

While there is a price listed on the official Ubisoft store for PS4, Xbox One, and PC – there is nothing listed as of yet for the PS5 version.

Ubisoft will likely announce the coming months, so fingers crossed we’ll find out sooner rather than later.

SOON! We’ll have to wait patiently for more details to come in.

We know that the title will be released for Holiday 2020, however, there isn’t an exact date set as of yet.

But regardless of when it releases, the big question is…

Can you pre-order?

Going by the listings on the Ubisoft store again, there is no option to pre-order the title at this time, for PS5.

You can, however, do so for the platforms listed above right here.

Editions

There are a ton of choices as to what edition to go for with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, ranging from the Standard Edition all the way to the epic Collector’s Edition.

It’s not yet confirmed how much each edition will be on the PS5, but the PS4 prices could give us a rough guideline.

Currently, for PS4, the price for the standard edition on the Ubisoft store is £59.99 (roughly $75). However, some cheaper options are also available elsewhere.

One of the best we found at the time of writing was here, at £49.99.

Gold Edition

It comes in at £84.99 (roughly $107) and has the Season Pass, which includes a bonus mission, new lands, content, and gear!

Ultimate Edition

A substantial £91.99 ($115) reduced from £99.99 for a special pre-order discount. It has the season pass, but also everything you see below.

Collectors Edition

An enormous £179.99 ($226), but boy do you get some serious swag. It comes with all of the above, plus a 30 cm figurine of female Eivor!

Also in the edition is the steel-book case, the soundtrack, some lithographs, artwork, and more!

When could you find out more?

After the cinematic trailer and gameplay reveal, fans were left wondering when they can find out more about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Ubisoft Forward is scheduled for 12 July 2020, and could provide answers to some of our burning questions!

Until then, for everything Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, from story details, Viking Rap battles, gruesome combat mechanics, and more – be sure to check back with us.

