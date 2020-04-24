Apex Legends Battle Armor Event: Details, Season 5 Start date, Season 4 extended and more

Exciting times ahead with the Apex Legends Battle Armor Event, plus a new start date for Season 5!

Recently the Apex Legends Battle Armor Event was announced! In addition to this, we’ve now got an official start date for Season 5 too.

With Season 5 starting on 12 May, players have a little bit of a wait until they can get going on the new season.

However, with the Apex Legends Battle Armor Event set to take place in the run up – there will be no shortage of excitement.

Let’s take a look at everything you need to know about the upcoming Battle Armor Event.

Apex Legends Battle Armor Event

The exciting Battle Armor event, will start on 28 April for a limited time.

It’ll take place on World’s Edge and will continuously evolve over 14 days with a new exciting twist on armor every few days or so.

Here’s how it all works:

READY UP! Armor takes centre stage in the upcoming game mode

During the event rotation only one armor type will be available to players, and they will drop into the match with it already equipped. They’ll also drop with a P2020.

It looks like armor will be removed from the loot pool. This won’t be the same for shield cells, batteries and the all important loot though!

Battle Armor Event Schedule

Want to get involved in the upcoming event? Well we’ve got all the details you need below:

Tuesday, April 28 @ 10am PDT/ 5pm GMT – Saturday, May 2nd @ 10am PDT/ 5pm GMT: Level 1 (White) armor only.

Saturday, May 2 @ 10:01 am PDT/ 5.01pm GMT – Wednesday, May 6 @ 10am PDT/ 5pm GMT: Level 2 (Blue) armor

Wednesday, May 6 @ 10:01am PDT/ 5.01pm GMT – Saturday, May 9 @ 10am PDT/ 5pm GMT: Level 3 (Purple) armor.

Saturday, May 9 @ 10:01 am PDT/ 5.01pm GMT – Tuesday, May 12th @ 10am PDT/ 5pm GMT (when Season 5 kicks off): Evo Armor only.

The tweet linked to official Apex Legends website, which has a statement from Jason McCord, Design Director on the Apex Legends.

As mentioned earlier, he writes that Season 5 will be starting on 12 May.

However there is some great news for those who want to get everything they can out of Season 4.

TEAM UP: Apex Legends Season 4 will be extended by one week, so players can get ready for Season 5!

Season 4 will be extended by one week, so it’ll be more than possible to grind out Battlepasses or try to hit the next level of Ranked.

So what else could we expect to see in Season 5? The official announcement says that this is only the beginning for experimenting with the core gameplay of Apex Legends.

So we could expect more exciting twists in the future! For everything on Apex Legends, keep checking back in with us.

