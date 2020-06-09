Breath of the Wild 2: Theories - Ganondorf, Location, Teaser, Map Changes & More

Due to the lack of any form of meaningful update on the progress of Breath of the Wild 2, the Zelda community has taken it upon themselves to provide us with the latest speculation.

Some unofficial theories have recently emerged which suggest that a location teaser for the sequel has been hiding in plain sight all along - and that's not even the half of it!

Continue below for the most prominent theories that have emerged for BOTW 2.

Hidden in plain sight?

Countless leaks and theories have emerged on what kind of adventure Link and Zelda might embark on next.

IS THIS A TEASE? The most recent trailer featured Link and Zelda exploring a dungeon, before we see an ancient warrior rise from the dead.

However, one particularly compelling theory has emerged, suggesting a location of the Breath of the Wild 2 trailer.

READ MORE: How will the Map look in BOTW 2?

Deep within the Gerudo Desert in Breath of the Wild, the Arbiter's Grounds are buried under a whole lot of sand.

To cut a long story short, the theorist suggests that Link and Zelda made their way into the ruins and found Ganondorf imprisoned there like he was in Twilight Princess.

SUBSTANCE: This theorist really did their research, and their overarching story somewhat checks out!

So the question arises - was a teaser for the sequel hiding in plain sight this entire time, and we just didn't notice?

The animation of what could be Ganondorf's mummified corpse is leading theory that that places BOTW 2 in the Gerudo’s ancestral home.

Map Changes

Instead of the storyline continuing somewhere else, Link and Zelda’s fate is bound to Hyrule in the series.

CONFRONT YOUR ANCIENT FOE: The core focus of BOTW is debunking Ganon’s evil influence over Hyrule

But how will the gaming experience deliver on exploration in the same way as the original without new locations?

Well, another unofficial rumour seems to have gained some traction.

“The developers have filled the world with a miasmic version of Ganon, and until the infection is cleared from location to location, it will be impossible to move around the entire Hyrule.”

Another angle that could be explored would be the introduction of dungeons since the closest thing we got to these were the rather underwhelming Shrines.

These rumours should be taken with a big pinch of salt, but for everything that we would like to see in the Zelda sequel, head over to our Wishlist.

READ MORE: Wishlist for Breath of the Wild 2