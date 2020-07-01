Breath of the Wild 2 Nintendo Direct: Will we see Zelda update in July? Theories, Leaks, Nintendo Switch & More

With a potential Nintendo Direct live stream going ahead this July, we could be in the midst of a Breath of the Wild 2 update.

The Nintendo Direct mini broadcast that went ahead in March missed out the Zelda sequel entirely, focusing on Mario more than anything else.

With some sort of sense of normality returning to the industry, there's a chance something could be in the pipeline, so let's weigh out the odds.

What are the chances?

Well, following a pretty big slip up in June on Nintendo's behalf, four unannounced Nintendo switch games were listed on Amazon.

BARREN: They really gave us very little to go with here, but the inclusion of Bethesda, Capcom and Ubisoft is intriguing.

When we say unannounced, we mean that these leaked titles gave away absolutely nothing in terms of useful details.

READ MORE: Wishlist for Breath of the Wild 2

The unnamed games were numbered from 1 to 4, each with a '31 December 2020' placeholder.

While little can be said about what these titles could be, Nintendo clearly has a few things to address, and a Nintendo Direct in July would provide the perfect platform.

Let's hope that there's a broadcast in the works for sooner rather than later!

Breath of the Wild 2 Theories

Some unofficial theories have recently emerged which suggest that a location teaser for the sequel has been hiding in plain sight all along!

HAVE WE MISSED SOMETHING? The theory in question has gone as far as naming the location of where the trailer is set!

This particularly compelling theory emerged on Reddit, and has gained a lot of traction in recent weeks.

READ MORE: How will the Map look in BOTW 2?

To cut a long story short, the theorist suggests that Link and Zelda made their way deep into the Gerudo desert and found the Arbiter's Grounds.

DOES IT CHECK OUT? This theorist really did their research, but the idea hasn't received any official backing.

This is where Ganondorf was imprisoned at the end of Twilight Princess, which could be related to the re-animated corpse in the official trailer.

But how well does this theory place Link and Zelda at the ruins? Head on over to our BOTW 2 Theories article for the full breakdown.

READ MORE: Breath of the Wild 2 Theories & Rumours