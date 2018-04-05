WWE WrestleMania 34: Full match card, where and when to watch (Updated April 5)

(Photo credit: KinkESizemore)

With WrestleMania 34 coming to us in just days, almost the whole night is locked into place. While one match has yet to be confirmed, the rest of the show is set. The anticipation is at a fever pitch, and it looks like the night will have plenty of huge championship matches. Here we've got all the details you need to get ready for WrestleMania.

How to watch WrestleMania 34

When: The event will take place on Sunday, April 8th. It will start at 7 PM Eastern Time, 4 PM Pacific Time, and 12 AM British Time (technically on Monday, April 9th). In India and Australia, it will technically start on Monday, April 9th. It will start at 4:30 AM India Standard Time and 10 AM Australian Eastern Daylight Time. The Kickoff Show will start two hours prior to the main start time, so 5 PM Eastern Time, etc. The main show is scheduled to last approximately four hours and may be followed by a fallout show on the WWE Network.

Where: As always, WrestleMania is available on the WWE Network which can be viewed through most media devices. The WWE Network is only $10 a month and new subscribers can sign up for a free trial that will allow you to enjoy WrestleMania. It is also available in the U.K. on Sky Sports Box Office. It is available in Australia via Main Event for $29.95. It is also available in India on Ten Sports. If you’re in any other country, visit this link and select your country to see how to watch WrestleMania.

Kickoff Show: While WrestleMania will primarily be available on the WWE Network, the Kickoff will also have a free stream on WWE.com, the WWE App, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest.

Championship matches

Universal Championship Match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs Roman Reigns

Arguably the most highly anticipated match of the night, and the one that's been building for the longest, will be the clash between current Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. After winning the right to face Brock at Elimination Chamber, Roman has turned to calling Brock out on his part-time schedule and alleged preferential treatment. Things reached a peak as Brock assaulted a handcuffed and immobilized Roman Reigns. Can The Big Dog get back on track and heal up before 'Mania?

WWE Championship Match: AJ Styles (c) vs Shinsuke Nakamura

It's being called "The Dream Match" by WWE and fans alike. Ever since these two tore the house down at Wrestle Kingdom 10 (despite the rumors that both talents would soon be leaving NJPW for WWE), there have been fans clamoring for this match. We've seen glimpses of it in little confrontations between the two, but after Shinsuke Nakamura won the Royal Rumble and AJ Styles retained his title at Fastlane, the match is set. Two of the greatest in-ring performers of this generation will clash at the grandest stage of them all for the richest prize in this industry. It's gonna be a rocketbuster.

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Charlotte Flair (c) vs Asuka

After Asuka became the first female Royal Rumble winner, the question shifted to just who she would challenge. As the Raw superstar seemed to indicate a focus on Alexa Bliss in the following weeks, it looked like she'd already made her decision. That was until Asuka showed up at Fastlane and officially challenged SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. Now one of the biggest and most intriguing clashes we could hope for is set for 'Mania. The undefeated "Empress of Tomorrow" faces off with "The Queen" Charlotte Flair, one of the greatest champions of her generation. The stakes are high, and we can expect great things from these two.

Raw Women's Championship Match: Alexa Bliss (c) vs Nia Jax

Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss may have been counting her lucky stars after she realized Asuka wouldn't be her WrestleMania opponent, but any happiness about that news evaporated as soon as Kurt Angle announced that Bliss would be facing her scorned former friend Nia Jax for the title. Nia has been looking for a championship opportunity for months, and she's now at her angriest and most dangerous. Mickie James may try to run interference, but The Irresistible Force will be looking to dominate Bliss and walk out as champion.

Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat Match: The Miz (c) vs Seth Rollins vs Finn Balor

Despite coming up short at Elimination Chamber, The Miz still has his Intercontinental Championship and thus needed an opponent for WrestleMania. After a few weeks of teasing by Kurt Angle, including putting the current champion in back to back matches against Rollins and Balor, it was confirmed that we'll get this triple threat match. The odds are against The Miz because he doesn't have to be pinned to lose the title, but he will try to balance things with The Miztourage at his side. Seth Rollins has been on a roll, and he'll need that momentum going into the night. Balor may bring The Club to help as well, but if he brings The Demon, not even The Kingslayer will be able to stop the leader of Balor Club.

Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Sheamus & Cesaro (c) vs Braun Strowman & a partner of his choosing

In one of the weirdest twists so far on the Road to WrestleMania, a tag team battle royal to decide the challengers for Sheamus and Cesaro was won by Braun Strowman, despite him not having a partner. It was confirmed on Raw that Strowman will have a partner at WrestleMania, but who will he choose? The Monster Among Men is already a devastating force by himself, but could he form an even more frightening tandem to face off against Sheamus & Cesaro?

United States Championship Triple Threat Match: Randy Orton (c) vs Bobby Roode vs Jinder Mahal

After capturing the United States Championship for the first time ever at Fastlane, Randy Orton quickly found his path to WrestleMania crowded by the former champion and a former rival. Roode still has a rematch to redeem, but Jinder Mahal has made his presence felt for weeks on end now. A triple threat match, something that's been expected for some time, is now official for WrestleMania 34. It'll be an interesting dynamic between three natural heels, two of which who are playing babyface characters right now. Could Jinder finally emerge as US Champion? Will Roode regain his title? Or will Orton walk out of yet another WrestleMania as a dominant champion?

Cruiserweight Championship Tournament Finals: Cedric Alexander vs Mustafa Ali

205 Live has improved by leaps and bounds since the departure of accused-rapist Enzo Amore, and much of that is thanks to a renewed vision led by General Manager Drake Maverick. The announcement of a 16-man tournament to crown a new champion was met with nearly universal praise, and that tournament has already given us some truly great matches, big surprises, and new faces to 205 Live. After weeks of matches, it all boils down to Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali. Two of the most beloved faces of the brand, and two stars who have been workhorses since the inception of 205 Live, will square off at WrestleMania to crown the new Cruiserweight Champion.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match: The Usos (c) vs The New Day vs The Bludgeon Brothers

After The Bludgeon Brothers decimated The Usos and The New Day before they could finish their championship match at Fastlane, it's become clear that this dominant duo has set their sights on championship gold. With all three teams still in the mix, a triple threat match was the clear path to take. This will be the first main card WrestleMania match for The Usos, but The New Day is looking to reclaim their once beloved titles. It'll be chaotic, but in the best possible way. This is a tag match you don't want to miss.

Grudge matches

John Cena vs The Undertaker

We haven't gotten anything official about this yet, but considering John Cena's continued verbal prodding at The Undertaker, and Kane's sudden appearance on Raw only to chokeslam Cena, it looks like this is the match we're headed for. A clash between two of WWE's most respected veterans could be something truly special, but it largely hinges on just which Undertaker we see. Will this be a revitalized and healed last ditch effort? Or will this be a broken-down shell of a man in a black cowboy hat? Only time will tell, but this is a special moment you won't want to miss.

Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs Daniel Bryan & Shane McMahon

While initially booked as a singles match between Owens and Zayn, the chaos of SmackDown Live left this as the obvious conclusion. After news broke that Daniel Bryan had been medically cleared to return to in-ring action, the buzz built until the moment SmackDown went live. The current SmackDown General Manager addressed things in classic Daniel Bryan fashion, but things went south when he had to punish Owens and Zayn for their vicious assault on Shane McMahon. Bryan fired both men, a shocking move from someone who has in some ways been in their corner for months. Unfortunately, it wasn't over there as Owens and Zayn suddenly attacked Bryan. In response to the attacks, this match is now set and Owens and Zayn get the chance to earn their jobs back. Unfortunately, they'll have to go through Daniel Bryan to do it.

Mixed Tag Team Match: Kurt Angle & Ronda Rousey vs Triple H & Stephanie McMahon

We saw the first ever women's Royal Rumble match earlier this year, but what happened after the match has garnered just as much buzz. "Rowdy" Ronda Rousey, wearing the leather jacket of "Rowdy" Roddy Piper himself, made her way to the ring and confirmed her presence in WWE. She signed her contract at Fastlane, but thanks to ongoing tension from her altercation with Triple H and Stephanie back at WrestleMania 31, and some nudging by Kurt Angle, things are now set for this huge mixed tag match where Rousey makes her in-ring debut at WrestleMania.

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

This annual match will come to us once again, and we've already got some names putting their focus on it. The Revival announced they intend to be the first tag team to win the match together, but if history is any indication, there's no telling just who will show up here. Expect a few surprises, a lot of chaos, and one man (maybe two?) holding the trophy in victory.

WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal

Initially named after Fabulous Moolah, WWE quickly responded to heavy fan criticism and subsequent pressure from WrestleMania's main sponsor Snickers and changed the name to something much less controversial. Despite the naming debacle, this looks to be a great match that furthers the path of putting the women on the same playing field as the men. Sasha Banks and Bayley seemed to confirm themselves as entrants last night on Raw, and could be favorites to win, but we could also see some names from NXT make their way to the main roster here.

Are you excited for WrestleMania 34? Which match are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments below!