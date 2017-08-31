WWE Raw Power Rankings: Cena soars up the rankings (August 28, 2017)

This week Monday Night Raw continued its run of quality episodes, there were so many great moments to be had and all, but, I AM STILL HAVING NIGHTMARES ABOUT CLEAN SHAVEN BIG SHOW.

HONOURABLE MENTIONS

SAMOA JOE

Word on the street is that Joe suffered a minor injury and should return to our power rankings soon if all goes well. All the best in your recovery Joe.

NUMBER 10: NEVILLE (-1)

Just as I was wondering how I could be any less interested in the cruiserweight division, Enzo got added to the equation. That's what I get for wondering I suppose!

NUMBER 9: ALEXA BLISS (+2)

My lord, WWE has really done all it can to make fools of their top babyfaces in the women's division, haven't they? At least for Alexa, it means she comes out looking great. Not ideal though.

NUMBER 8: FINN BALOR (-1)

First of all... THE BULLET CLUB TEASE HAS GOT ME ALL KINDS OF HYPE. Now that my eruption of positivity is out of the way, let me be a little negative. Why is the Bray Wyatt feud continuing? It reached the logical conclusion and furthering the feud will only serve to damage both men, not a fan.

NUMBER 7: THE MIZ (+1)

The Miz took a little step out of the spot light this week as the number one contender for his Intercontinental Championship was decided.

NUMBER 6: JEFF HARDY (+5)

Well, colour me surprised! I was not expecting Jeff to come out the winner of the battle royale. However, I can't say it was a bad move, Jeff has fan support and going up against The Miz is sure to have everyone invested.

NUMBER 5: SETH ROLLINS AND DEAN AMBROSE (=)

This feud is just full of awesome chemistry, between partners and opponents. I like this WWE, please keep it up!

NUMBER 4: ROMAN REIGNS (-1)

It is ironic that Roman retired The Undertaker because all I can say to him this week is "rest in peace".

NUMBER 3: BRAUN STROWMAN (-1)

Braun wasn't around this week. Let's be real though, the dude deserves a week off. Hope to see The Monster Among Men back next week!

NUMBER 2: JOHN CENA (+2)

John Cena brought the fire this week on the mic! It was a quintessential Cena roast and if you're yet to see it, do yourself a favour and track it down - make sure you find the full version rather than the edited version on the WWE's YouTube channel!

NUMBER 1: BROCK LESNAR (=)

Of course, The Beast continues to sit atop the power rankings. He will continue to do so as long as he is on TV and holds the Universal Championship.

Agree with our power rankings? Disagree? Let us know what you think in the comments below!