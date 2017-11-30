WWE NXT 423 Results & Recap: Tyler Bate stakes a claim for UK gold (November 29 2017)

NXT Takeover: WarGames is in the rear-view mirror and NXT are now looking forward to the as-yet -untitled Takeover in Philadelphia on Royal Rumble weekend. With two months' worth of programming to fill, this week's NXT did the job of building towards the future, all the while closing the book on loose ends. It's worth noting that this week's edition of NXT was technically filmed in San Antonio the night before TakeOver: WarGames, but it was presented as happening after WarGames.

We saw Kairi Sane take on Peyton Royce, The Street Profits rekindle their rivalry with Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss, and Pete Dunne recruit Mark Andrews to take on Moustache Mountain, the team of Tyler Bate and Trent Seven.

Kairi Sane makes a statement against Peyton Royce

After coming up short in their efforts to become NXT Women's Champion at Takeover: WarGames, Kairi Sane and Peyton Royce looked to stake a claim for a title shot as they faced off in the ring this week.

﻿In what was a perfectly serviceable match, Sane's gameplan revolved around maximizing her speed advantage over Royce, while the Australian looked to ground Sane with hard strikes.

Despite her best efforts, including a close near fall following a knee to the face, Royce could not keep Sane down. The Pirate Princess worked her way into the match to eventually hit Royce with the InSane Elbow for the 1-2-3.

Moustache Mountain Overcome Dunne And Andrews

This week's NXT main event pitted Moustache Mountain against the impromptu unit of WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne and high-flyer Mark Andrews. In a match befitting the quality within the WWE UK division, the four men left it all in the ring in a hard-hitting, lightning-paced show closer.

Despite being a largely thrown together tandem, Dunne and Andrews spent much of the first half of the match on top, grounding both Bate and Seven in their corner. Unfortunately for the duo, after Dunne tricked Andrews into an invalid tag and laid out Seven, tensions began to rise between the two.

The tension would boil over when, after Dunne refused to tag Andrews in, Seven tagged in Bate. The former UK champion went on a tear - hitting an exploder suplex and a standing shooting star press on Dunne for a near fall.

The pace only intensified from there, with the two teams trading near falls back-and-forth and Andrews showcasing his high-flying arsenal, including a standing corkscrew moonsault on Bate.

Ultimately, it was Moustache Mountain that came out on top, with Bate hitting the Tyler Driver on Pete Dunne for the 1-2-3, a win which may line Bate up with a UK Championship match down the line against Dunne.

Quick Hits:

Unless they have other plans for him in the long-term, I don't know why Mark Andrews is not in the cruiserweight division right now. His aerial style suits the division down to the ground, and he is so crisp with his offense that, if the WWE higher-ups were willing to let him fly, there is no reason why he would not get over with the crowd. He is the injection of energy that the cruiserweight division badly needs right now.

Drew McIntyre's injury was confirmed this week, and the indication from his "see you in 2018" tweet was that he may be back in time for NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia, but there's plenty of time for NXT to clarify this in the coming weeks.

Results:

The Street Profits def. Riddick Moss & Tino Sabbatelli

Kairi Sane def. Peyton Royce w/ Billie Kay

Moustache Mountain (Tyler Bate & Trent Seven) def. Pete Dunne & Mark Andrews

