WWE Missing in Action: Week of October 4th, 2017

It’s that time again when we take a look at which members of the WWE roster weren’t featured on TV this week. While many appeared during the moment of silence on SmackDown Live for the victims of the shooting in Las Vegas, that won't count for this unless they were featured in a separate segment. Several superstars returned on both brands this week, but plenty of others fell through the cracks.

Monday Night Raw

Big Cass: Last seen on the August 21st episode of Raw. He is currently injured and isn't due back for up to six to nine months.

The Big Show: Last seen on the September 4th episode of Raw.

Brock Lesnar: Last seen at No Mercy. He is on a part-time contract.

Curt Hawkins: Last seen on the September 25th episode of Raw.

Darren Young: Last seen on the January 16th Main Event taping. He has recently returned from injury at a house show but there is no known plan for him to return to television.

Dash Wilder: Last seen on the August 14th episode of Raw.

Goldust: Last seen on the September 25th episode of Raw.

Heath Slater: Last seen on the September 4th episode of Raw.

Jeff Hardy: Last seen on the September 25th episode of Raw. He is currently injured and may be out of action for up to eight months.

John Cena: Last seen at No Mercy. He is on a part-time contract.

Maryse: Last seen on the September 11th episode of Raw. She is inactive as she is pregna﻿nt.

Paige: Last seen on the June 27th, 2016 episode of Raw. She is expected to return soon and reportedly has been cleared to compete.

Rhyno: Last seen on the September 4th episode of Raw.

Samoa Joe: Last seen on the August 21st episode of Raw. He is out of action with a knee injury.

Scott Dawson: Last seen on the August 14th episode of Raw.

Summer Rae: Last seen on the July 18th, 2016 episode of WWE Superstars.

SmackDown Live

Chad Gable: Last seen on the September 12th episode of SmackDown Live.

Chris Jericho: Last seen on the July 25th episode of SmackDown Live. He is currently on tour with Fozzy.

Epico: Last seen on the July 4th episode of SmackDown Live.

Erick Rowan: Last seen on the July 4th episode of SmackDown Live.

Fandango: Last seen on the September 12th episode of 205 Live.

Kane: Last seen on the November 29th, 2016 episode of SmackDown Live.

Konnor: Last seen on the August 29th episode of SmackDown Live.

Luke Harper: Last seen on the July 4th episode of SmackDown Live.

Maria Kanellis: Last seen on the August 29th episode of SmackDown Live. She is inactive as she is pregnant.

Mojo Rawley: Last seen on the September 26th episode of SmackDown Live.

Nikki Bella: Last seen at WrestleMania 33.

Primo: Last seen at Money in the Bank.

Shelton Benjamin: Last seen on the September 12th episode of SmackDown Live.

Sin Cara: Last seen on the July 4th episode of SmackDown Live.

Tyler Breeze: Last seen on the September 12th episode of 205 Live.

Viktor: Last seen on the August 29th episode of SmackDown Live.

Zack Ryder: Last seen on the September 26th episode of SmackDown Live.

Returning this week

Monday Night RAW

Alicia FoxDana BrookeKalistoKarl AndersonLuke Gallows

SmackDown Live

Becky LynchLanaMike KanellisNaomiTamina

Absence by streak

66 weeks: Paige63 weeks: Summer Rae44 weeks: Kane37 weeks: Darren Young26 weeks: Nikki Bella15 weeks: Primo13 weeks: Epico, Erick Rowan, Luke Harper, Sin Cara10 weeks: Chris Jericho7 weeks: Dash Wilder, Scott Dawson6 weeks: Big Cass, Samoa Joe5 weeks: Konnor, Viktor, Maria Kanellis4 weeks: The Big Show, Heath Slater, Rhyno3 weeks: Chad Gable, Shelton Benjamin, Tyler Breeze, Fandango, Maryse1 week: Brock Lesnar, Curt Hawkins, Goldust, Jeff Hardy, John Cena, Zack Ryder, Mojo Rawley

This week's most notable absence: Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin

This team may have formed recently but not seeing Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin weekly could do the team more harm than good. It was announced on SmackDown Live this week they would be facing The Hype Bros in the pre-show of Hell in a Cell but not having them on SmackDown Live takes something away from the tag team division, although The New Day and The Usos are doing well to keep the tag team division hot.

With Gable and Benjamin, along with last week's notable absentees, Breezango, returning to TV this Sunday at Hell in a Cell, WWE should be able to add them to the race to crown new contenders for whoever walk out of the cell as the SmackDown Live Tag Team Champions.

Notice a mistake in our list? Is there someone you wish WWE would use more? Let us know in the comments below!