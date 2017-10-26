WWE Missing in Action: Week of October 25, 2017

It's that time again when we take a look at which members of the WWE roster weren't featured on TV this week. With three superstars out due to illness, WWE used the majority of the available roster on Raw for a SmackDown Live invasion while it was just back to basics for the blue brand.

Monday Night Raw

Big Cass: Last seen on the August 21st episode of Raw. He is suffering from a knee injury.

The Big Show: Last seen on the September 4th episode of Raw.

Bo Dallas: Last seen on the October 2nd episode of Raw; viral infection.

Braun Strowman: Last seen at Tables, Ladders & Chairs.

Bray Wyatt: Last seen on the October 9th episode of Raw; viral infection.

Darren Young: Last seen on the January 16th Main Event taping. He has been cleared to compete but there is no plan for him to return to TV right now.

Heath Slater: Last seen on the September 4th episode of Raw.

Jeff Hardy: Last seen on the September 25th episode of Raw. He is currently out due to a shoulder injury.

John Cena: Last seen at No Mercy. He is on a part-time contract.

Maryse: Last seen on the September 11th episode of Raw. Inactive as she is pregnant.

Nia Jax: Last seen on the October 2nd episode of Raw. She has been granted a leave of absence by WWE.

Paige: Last seen on the June 24th, 2016 episode of Raw.

Roman Reigns: Last seen on the October 16th episode of Raw; viral infection.

Samoa Joe: Last seen on the August 21st episode of Raw. He is currently out of action due to a knee injury.

Scott Dawson: Last seen on the August 14th episode of Raw. He is currently out due to injury.

Summer Rae: Last seen on the July 18th, 2016 episode of WWE Superstars.

205 Live

Lince Dorado: Last seen on the October 2nd episode of Raw.

Neville: Last seen on the October 2nd episode of Raw. Many rumours are saying he has quit WWE and walked out of an episode of Raw, but his status has not yet been confirmed.

TJP: Last seen on the October 10th episode of 205 Live.

SmackDown Live

Chris Jericho: Last seen on the July 25th episode of SmackDown Live. On tour with Fozzy.

Epico: Last seen on the July 4th episode of SmackDown Live.

Maria Kanellis: Last seen on the August 29th episode of SmackDown Live. Inactive as she is pregnant.

Mike Kanellis: Last seen on the October 3rd episode of SmackDown Live.

Nikki Bella: Last seen at WrestleMania 33.

Primo: Last seen at Money in the Bank.

Returning this week

Monday Night RawBrock LesnarCurt HawkinsDana BrookeDash WilderGoldustMatt Hardy

205 LiveGran Metalik

SmackDown LiveMojo RawleyTye DillingerZack Ryder

Absence by Streak

69 weeks: Paige66 weeks: Summer Rae40 weeks: Darren Young29 weeks: Primo16 weeks: Epico13 weeks: Chris Jericho10 weeks: Dash Wilder, Scott Dawson9 weeks: Big Cass, Samoa Joe8 weeks: Maria Kanellis7 weeks: The Big Show, Heath Slater6 weeks: Maryse4 weeks: Jeff Hardy, John Cena3 weeks: Lince Dorado, Neville, Nia Jax, Mike Kanellis, Bo Dallas2 weeks: TJP, Bray Wyatt1 week: Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman

This week's most notable absence: Roman Reigns

This week's most notable absence is Roman Reigns. While Reigns was originally booked to team up with his Shield cohorts Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins to take on The Miz, The Bar, Kane and Braun Strowman at TLC, he was removed after the revelation that Roman Reigns, along with Bo Dallas and Bray Wyatt were suffering from a viral infection. The match was changed with Kurt Angle replacing Roman, and SmackDown Live superstar AJ Styles replacing Bray Wyatt against Finn Balor.

There has been no word on how long Bray, Bo, and Roman will be out of action for, but it led to a major rewrite of Raw this past Monday. Hopefully, Bo, Bray, and Roman aren't out for long and suffer no long-lasting effects from the illness.

