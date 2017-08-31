header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

WWE 2K

31 Aug 2017

WWE Missing in Action: Week of August 31st, 2017

WWE Missing in Action: Week of August 31st, 2017

Another week documenting who WWE have neglected to use in their programming

Jump To
link decal

Monday Night Raw

link decal

205 Live

link decal

SmackDown Live

link decal

Returning this week

link decal

Absence by streak

Monday Night Raw

205 Live

SmackDown Live

Returning this week

Absence by streak

  • 61 weeks: Paige
  • 58 weeks: Summer Rae
  • 39 weeks: Kane
  • 32 weeks: Darren Young
  • 21 weeks: Mark Henry, Nikki Bella
  • 10 weeks: Primo
  • 8 weeks: Lince Dorado, Epico, Erick Rowan, Luke Harper, Sin Cara
  • 5 weeks: Chris Jericho
  • 3 weeks: Alicia Fox, Bayley, Dana Brooke, Charlotte
  • 2 weeks: Dash Wilder, Rhyno, Scott Dawson
  • 1 week: Big Cass, Braun Strowman, Samoa Joe, Titus O'Neill, Mojo Rawley, Zack Ryder
Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy