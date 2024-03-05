Legendary wrestlers are waiting to be unlocked.

WWE 2K24 offers the biggest and most star-studded roster in the franchise's history. However, many of these Superstars are locked when you start the game, leaving many players wondering how they can unlock them.

There are different ways to unlock characters in WWE 2K24, with some being free while others will force you to get your credit card out.

Without further ado, let's find out how to unlock all characters in WWE 2K24, and get access to legendary wrestlers.

How to unlock all characters in WWE 2K24

As mentioned above, there is more than one way to unlock characters in WWE 2K24.

Some of them are stuck behind a paywall, as is the case of CM Punk, Honky Tonk Man, Jade Cargill, and Diamond Dallas Page, which you can only get if you buy the WWE 2K24 Season Pass.

The same goes for ‘76 Dusty Rhodes or the "Superstar" Billy Graham, which are part of the Nightmare Family Pack, something you only have access to if you pre-order WWE 2K24.

However, there is a very easy way to unlock most of the characters in WWE 2K24 in just a matter of seconds. To do that, you just need to buy the WWE 2K24 SuperCharger, which costs $9.99 and unlocks all the WWE Legends which are available at launch.

click to enlarge Credit: WWE 2K

Despite that, many characters will remain locked. That's because some of the WWE 2K24 characters can only be unlocked by completing specific missions.

Completing the Showcase of the Immortals will unlock a plethora of characters, such as Andre The Giant, Hulk Hogan, Ricky Steamboat and many other legendary wrestlers.

Playing through the MyRISE storylines will also unlock some characters, arenas, and even unique championship belts.

If you want to unlock all characters in WWE 2K24 for free you will need to play all the game modes and complete various missions. This might take some time, and can even be boring at some points, but is the only way to unlock characters for free in WWE 2K24.

