WWE 2K20: Amazing soundtrack revealed - Motley Crue, Post Malone & More

As WWE prepares for the biggest week of its modern history with NXT's move to cable and SmackDown's move to FOX, wrestling fans the﻿ world over are eagerly awaiting the release of WWE 2K20.

With a PC & console release date of 22 October there isn't too long left before gamers can get their hands on all their favourite superstars, but information about the game has been a closely guarded secret.

Some, but far from all, of the roster has been announced and there are more than a few questions remaining about gameplay, the creation suite, and any Showcases that there may be in this years offering.

One thing we do now know is the soundtrack for WWE 2K20. Usually an eclectic mix of hip-hop, metal, and pop, 2K20 doesn't disappoint.

WWE 2K20 Soundtrack

Banks – “Gimme”

Barns Courtney – “99”

Bring Me The Horizon ft. Dani Filth – “Wonderful Life”

Grandson – “Stigmata”

Lil Uzi Vert – “XOTour Llif3”

Motley Crue ft. Machine Gun Kelly – “The Dirt”

Muse – “The Dark Side”

Poppy – “METAL”

Saweetie – “Icy Girl”

The Black Keys – “LO / HI”

The Misfits – “Hybrid Moments”

Watt ft. Post Malone – “Burning Man”

WWE 2K20 Editions

The Standard Edition of WWE 2K20 will hit on 22 October for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, priced at £49.99 on console and £39.99 on PC.

The Deluxe Edition, priced at £79.99 on console and £ on PC comes with 20th Anniversary of SmackDown digital bonus content, WWE 2K20 MyPLAYER Kickerstart, WWE 2K20 Accelerator, and additional content still to be announced.

At an enormous £119.99 the Collectors Edition will include those bonuses as well as physical collectibles and even more additional content.﻿