22 Oct 2019

WWE 2K20: Complete roster ratings - every OVR, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar & more

The new game is nearly here and the roster has finally been announced. Who is the best?

Interest in wrestling (even outside of WWE) hasn't been this high since Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock were going toe-to-toe. With the WWE Draft behind us, SmackDown now on FOX, and NXT joining the weekly cable programming rotation, WWE is in as strong a place as ever.

In the wake of all this comes WWE 2K20, the annual game drops on 22 October. We got our hands on the game last week and you can see our impressions on the new features in our preview piece.

With some 200+ wrestlers available across the Deluxe Edition, unlockable bonues, and DLC content the battle for the best character to enter the squared circle with is hotter than ever. So who comes into WWE 2K20 with the best OVR?

Highest Rated Wrestlers in WWE 2K20

BIG DOG: Roman Reigns is one of the best this year

Unsurprisingly, WWE Champion and Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar sits atop the ratings with a massive 93 OVR, but he isn't alone... The Rock also gets a 93 OVR, but the rest of the roster isn't too far behind them.

Universal Champion Seth Rollins comes in with a 92 OVR, as does Shield brother Roman Reigns, Stone Cold Steve Austin, the '97 version of Shawn Michaels, and Hollywood Hulk Hogan, who is a Deluxe Edition bonus character.

Sitting in the 91 OVR bracket is US Champion AJ Styles, Bret Hart, Sting '99, Triple H '01, and The Rock's $500 Shirt character who is another Deluxe Edition character.

That's 12 wrestlers already that are 90+, making for a very competitive roster and one that can compete if you keep coming up against Brock Lesnar in online matches.

Highest Rated Women Wrestlers in WWE 2K20

5* CLASSIC: Relive the best of the 4 Horsewomen this year

The Women's roster features heavily in WWE 2K20, with this year's Showcase focusing on the journey of the Four Horsewomen while Becky Lynch is also on the cover of the game.

While no women sit in the 90+ OVR range, they aren't too far behind. Lynch, the current RAW Women's Champion and winner of this year's WrestleMania main event, is a 90 OVR wrestler, tied with Ronda Rousey.

Brooklyn Von Braun, a villain from the MyCareer story, has an 89 OVR, while Charlotte Flair, Chyna (Deluxe Edition), and Trish Stratus sit at 87 OVR.

New SmackDown Women's Bayley comes in at 86 OVR, as does Trish's great rival Lita.

Complete Men's Raw/Smackdown/205 Live Ratings

Brock Lesnar - 93 OVR Roman Reigns - 92 OVR Seth Rollins - 92 OVR AJ Styles - 91 OVR
Kofi Kingston - 90 OVRDaniel Bryan - 89 OVRSamoa Joe - 88 OVRRandy Orton - 88 OVR
Shinsuke Nakamura - 88 OVRBaron Corbin - 87 OVRBraun Strowman - 87 OVRDrew McIntyre - 87 OVR
Kevin Owens - 87 OVRBobby Lashley - 86 OVRBray Wyatt "The Fiend" - 86 OVRRey Mysterio - 86 OVR
The Miz - 86 OVRRicochet - 85 OVRBig E - 85 OVRXavier Woods - 85 OVR
Jey Uso - 84 OVRJimmy Uso - 84 OVRAleister Black - 84 OVRAndrade - 84 OVR
Cesaro - 83 OVRDash Wilder - 83 OVRScott Dawson - 83 OVRBray Wyatt - 82 OVR
Jeff Hardy - 82 OVRSheamus - 82 OVRDrew Gulak - 82 OVRErik - 81 OVR
Ivar - 81 OVRKarl Anderson - 81 OVRLuke Gallows - 81 OVRAli - 81 OVR
Big Show - 81 OVRDolph Ziggler - 81 OVRElias - 81 OVRMatt Hardy - 81 OVR
Rowan - 81 OVRShane McMahon - 81 OVRCedric Alexander - 80 OVRRobert Roode - 80 OVR
Sami Zayn - 80 OVRKane - 80 OVRLars Sullivan - 80 OVRR-Truth - 79 OVR
Rusev - 79 OVRBuddy Murphy - 78 OVRHarper - 78 OVRShelton Benjamin - 77 OVR
Akira Tozawa - 77 OVRTony Nese - 77 OVRAkam - 76EC3 - 76 OVR
Eric Young - 76 OVRRezar - 76 OVRZack Ryder - 76 OVRJinder Mahal - 76 OVR
Mojo Rawley - 75 OVRTitus O'Neill - 75 OVRChad Gable - 75 OVRTucker - 75 OVR
Kalisto - 75 OVRApollo Crews - 74 OVROtis - 74 OVRBrian Kendrick - 73 OVR
Gran Metalik - 72 OVRLince Dorado - 72 OVRHeath Slater - 71 OVRBo Dallas - 71 OVR
Curt Hawkins - 71 OVRCurtis Axel - 71 OVRSin Cara - 71 OVRGentleman Jack Gallagher - 71 OVR
Ariya Daivari - 68 OVRMike Kanellis - 68 OVRNo Way Jose - 67 OVR

Compete Women's Roster

Becky Lynch - 90 OVR Ronda Rousey - 90 OVR Charlotte Flair - 87 OVR Chyna - 87 OVR
Trish Stratus - 87 OVRBayley - 86 OVRLita - 86 OVRBeth Phoenix - 85 OVR
Charlotte '18 - 85 OVRAsuka - 84 OVRCharlotte '17 - 84 OVRNia Jax '17 - 84 OVR
Paige - 84 OVRAlexa Bliss - 83 OVRBayley '17 - 83 OVRBecky Lynch '17 - 83 OVR
Ember Moon - 83 OVRNatalya '14 - 83 OVRNatalya '16 - 83 OVRShayna Baszler - 83 OVR
Zelina Vega - 83 OVRLacey Evans - 82 OVRSasha Banks '17 - 82 OVRCharlotte '15 - 81 OVR
Nikki Bella - 81 OVRNikki Bella '15 - 81 OVRNikki Bella '16 - 81 OVRSasha Banks '16 - 81 OVR
Becky Lynch '15 - 80 OVRMolly Holly - 80 OVRNikki Cross - 80 OVRSasha Banks - 80 OVR
Charlotte '14 - 79 OVRNia Jax - 79Sasha Banks '15 - 79 OVRToni Storm - 79 OVR
Bayley '15 - 78 OVRIo Shirai - 78 OVRKairi Sane - 78 OVRPeyton Royce - 78 OVR
Rhea Ripley - 78 OVRSonya Deville - 78 OVRBianca Belair - 77 OVRMandy Rose - 77 OVR
Naomi - 77 OVRRuby Riott - 77 OVRBrie Bella - 76 OVRMia Yim - 76 OVR
Natalya - 76 OVRCandice LeRae - 75 OVRCarmella - 75 OVRMickie James - 75 OVR
Stephanie McMahon - 75 OVRDakota Kai - 73 OVRTamina - 73 OVRMaryse - 71 OVR
Alicia Fox - 70 OVRLiv Morgan - 70 OVRSarah Logan - 70 OVRDana Brooke - 69 OVR
Lana - 69 OVRMaria Kanellis  '08 - 66 OVR

Complete Legends Ratings

The Rock - 93 OVR Hollywood Hulk Hogan - 92 OVR Shawn Michaels '97 - 92 OVR Steve Austin - 92 OVR
Bret Hart - 91 OVRThe Rock ($500 Shirt) - 91 OVRSting '99 - 91 OVRTriple H '01 - 91 OVR
Goldberg - 90 OVRRic Flair '88 - 90 OVRRic Flair '91 - 90 OVRSting '91 - 90 OVR
Ultimate Warrior - 90 OVRUndertaker '02 - 90 OVREdge - 89 OVRJohn Cena - 89 OVR
Eddie Guerrero - 89 OVRKurt Angle '06 - 89 OVRRandy Savage - 89 OVRTriple H - 89 OVR
Shawn Michaels '05 - 88 OVRUndertaker '91 - 88 OVRKevin Nash - 88 OVRAndre the giant - 87 OVR
Diesel - 87 OVRRicky Steamboat - 87 OVRBatista - 87 OVRUndertaker - 87 OVR
Booker T - 86 OVRJerry Lawler - 86 OVRKurt Angle '01 - 86 OVRRowdy Roddy Piper - 86 OVR
Scott Hall - 86 OVRDusty Rhodes - 85 OVRJake Roberts - 85 OVRRazor Ramon - 85 OVR
Ted DiBiase - 85 OVRX-Pac - 85 OVRMankind - 84 OVRChristian - 83 OVR
Brutus Beefcake - 82 OVRBig Boss Man - 81 OVRPapa Shango - 77 OVR

Complete NXT/NXT UK Ratings

Finn Balor (Demon) - 89 OVR Finn Balor - 87 OVR Adam Cole - 84 OVR Johnny Gargano - 84 OVR
Tommaso Ciampa - 82 OVRVelveteen Dream - 81 OVRMatt Riddle - 80 OVRPete Dunne - 80 OVR
Roderick Strong - 79 OVRJaxson Ryker - 79 OVRMontez Ford - 79 OVRAngelo Dawkins - 79 OVR
Kyle O'Reilly - 78 OVRBobby Fish - 77 OVRKeith Lee - 77 OVRTyler Breeze - 77 OVR
Tyler Bate - 77 OVRTrent Seven - 77 OVRHumberto Carillo - 76 OVROney Lorcan - 76 OVR
Fandango - 75 OVRKassius Ohno - 73 OVRMark Andrews - 72 OVRShane Thorne - 69 OVR
Noam Dar - 68 OVR
