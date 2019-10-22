WWE 2K20: Complete roster ratings - every OVR, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar & more

Interest in wrestling (even outside of WWE) hasn't been this high since Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock were going toe-to-toe. With the WWE Draft behind us, SmackDown now on FOX, and NXT joining the weekly cable programming rotation, WWE is in as strong a place as ever.

In the wake of all this comes WWE 2K20, the annual game drops on 22 October. We got our hands on the game last week and you can see our impressions on the new features in our preview piece.

With some 200+ wrestlers available across the Deluxe Edition, unlockable bonues, and DLC content the battle for the best character to enter the squared circle with is hotter than ever. So who comes into WWE 2K20 with the best OVR?

Highest Rated Wrestlers in WWE 2K20

BIG DOG: Roman Reigns is one of the best this year

Unsurprisingly, WWE Champion and Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar sits atop the ratings with a massive 93 OVR, but he isn't alone... The Rock also gets a 93 OVR, but the rest of the roster isn't too far behind them.

Universal Champion Seth Rollins comes in with a 92 OVR, as does Shield brother Roman Reigns, Stone Cold Steve Austin, the '97 version of Shawn Michaels, and Hollywood Hulk Hogan, who is a Deluxe Edition bonus character.

Sitting in the 91 OVR bracket is US Champion AJ Styles, Bret Hart, Sting '99, Triple H '01, and The Rock's $500 Shirt character who is another Deluxe Edition character.

That's 12 wrestlers already that are 90+, making for a very competitive roster and one that can compete if you keep coming up against Brock Lesnar in online matches.

Highest Rated Women Wrestlers in WWE 2K20

5* CLASSIC: Relive the best of the 4 Horsewomen this year

The Women's roster features heavily in WWE 2K20, with this year's Showcase focusing on the journey of the Four Horsewomen while Becky Lynch is also on the cover of the game.

While no women sit in the 90+ OVR range, they aren't too far behind. Lynch, the current RAW Women's Champion and winner of this year's WrestleMania main event, is a 90 OVR wrestler, tied with Ronda Rousey.

Brooklyn Von Braun, a villain from the MyCareer story, has an 89 OVR, while Charlotte Flair, Chyna (Deluxe Edition), and Trish Stratus sit at 87 OVR.

New SmackDown Women's Bayley comes in at 86 OVR, as does Trish's great rival Lita.

Complete Men's Raw/Smackdown/205 Live Ratings

Brock Lesnar - 93 OVR Roman Reigns - 92 OVR Seth Rollins - 92 OVR AJ Styles - 91 OVR Kofi Kingston - 90 OVR Daniel Bryan - 89 OVR Samoa Joe - 88 OVR Randy Orton - 88 OVR Shinsuke Nakamura - 88 OVR Baron Corbin - 87 OVR Braun Strowman - 87 OVR Drew McIntyre - 87 OVR Kevin Owens - 87 OVR Bobby Lashley - 86 OVR Bray Wyatt "The Fiend" - 86 OVR Rey Mysterio - 86 OVR The Miz - 86 OVR Ricochet - 85 OVR Big E - 85 OVR Xavier Woods - 85 OVR Jey Uso - 84 OVR Jimmy Uso - 84 OVR Aleister Black - 84 OVR Andrade - 84 OVR Cesaro - 83 OVR Dash Wilder - 83 OVR Scott Dawson - 83 OVR Bray Wyatt - 82 OVR Jeff Hardy - 82 OVR Sheamus - 82 OVR Drew Gulak - 82 OVR Erik - 81 OVR Ivar - 81 OVR Karl Anderson - 81 OVR Luke Gallows - 81 OVR Ali - 81 OVR Big Show - 81 OVR Dolph Ziggler - 81 OVR Elias - 81 OVR Matt Hardy - 81 OVR Rowan - 81 OVR Shane McMahon - 81 OVR Cedric Alexander - 80 OVR Robert Roode - 80 OVR Sami Zayn - 80 OVR Kane - 80 OVR Lars Sullivan - 80 OVR R-Truth - 79 OVR Rusev - 79 OVR Buddy Murphy - 78 OVR Harper - 78 OVR Shelton Benjamin - 77 OVR Akira Tozawa - 77 OVR Tony Nese - 77 OVR Akam - 76 EC3 - 76 OVR Eric Young - 76 OVR Rezar - 76 OVR Zack Ryder - 76 OVR Jinder Mahal - 76 OVR Mojo Rawley - 75 OVR Titus O'Neill - 75 OVR Chad Gable - 75 OVR Tucker - 75 OVR Kalisto - 75 OVR Apollo Crews - 74 OVR Otis - 74 OVR Brian Kendrick - 73 OVR Gran Metalik - 72 OVR Lince Dorado - 72 OVR Heath Slater - 71 OVR Bo Dallas - 71 OVR Curt Hawkins - 71 OVR Curtis Axel - 71 OVR Sin Cara - 71 OVR Gentleman Jack Gallagher - 71 OVR Ariya Daivari - 68 OVR Mike Kanellis - 68 OVR No Way Jose - 67 OVR

Compete Women's Roster

Becky Lynch - 90 OVR Ronda Rousey - 90 OVR Charlotte Flair - 87 OVR Chyna - 87 OVR Trish Stratus - 87 OVR Bayley - 86 OVR Lita - 86 OVR Beth Phoenix - 85 OVR Charlotte '18 - 85 OVR Asuka - 84 OVR Charlotte '17 - 84 OVR Nia Jax '17 - 84 OVR Paige - 84 OVR Alexa Bliss - 83 OVR Bayley '17 - 83 OVR Becky Lynch '17 - 83 OVR Ember Moon - 83 OVR Natalya '14 - 83 OVR Natalya '16 - 83 OVR Shayna Baszler - 83 OVR Zelina Vega - 83 OVR Lacey Evans - 82 OVR Sasha Banks '17 - 82 OVR Charlotte '15 - 81 OVR Nikki Bella - 81 OVR Nikki Bella '15 - 81 OVR Nikki Bella '16 - 81 OVR Sasha Banks '16 - 81 OVR Becky Lynch '15 - 80 OVR Molly Holly - 80 OVR Nikki Cross - 80 OVR Sasha Banks - 80 OVR Charlotte '14 - 79 OVR Nia Jax - 79 Sasha Banks '15 - 79 OVR Toni Storm - 79 OVR Bayley '15 - 78 OVR Io Shirai - 78 OVR Kairi Sane - 78 OVR Peyton Royce - 78 OVR Rhea Ripley - 78 OVR Sonya Deville - 78 OVR Bianca Belair - 77 OVR Mandy Rose - 77 OVR Naomi - 77 OVR Ruby Riott - 77 OVR Brie Bella - 76 OVR Mia Yim - 76 OVR Natalya - 76 OVR Candice LeRae - 75 OVR Carmella - 75 OVR Mickie James - 75 OVR Stephanie McMahon - 75 OVR Dakota Kai - 73 OVR Tamina - 73 OVR Maryse - 71 OVR Alicia Fox - 70 OVR Liv Morgan - 70 OVR Sarah Logan - 70 OVR Dana Brooke - 69 OVR Lana - 69 OVR Maria Kanellis '08 - 66 OVR

Complete Legends Ratings

The Rock - 93 OVR Hollywood Hulk Hogan - 92 OVR Shawn Michaels '97 - 92 OVR Steve Austin - 92 OVR Bret Hart - 91 OVR The Rock ($500 Shirt) - 91 OVR Sting '99 - 91 OVR Triple H '01 - 91 OVR Goldberg - 90 OVR Ric Flair '88 - 90 OVR Ric Flair '91 - 90 OVR Sting '91 - 90 OVR Ultimate Warrior - 90 OVR Undertaker '02 - 90 OVR Edge - 89 OVR John Cena - 89 OVR Eddie Guerrero - 89 OVR Kurt Angle '06 - 89 OVR Randy Savage - 89 OVR Triple H - 89 OVR Shawn Michaels '05 - 88 OVR Undertaker '91 - 88 OVR Kevin Nash - 88 OVR Andre the giant - 87 OVR Diesel - 87 OVR Ricky Steamboat - 87 OVR Batista - 87 OVR Undertaker - 87 OVR Booker T - 86 OVR Jerry Lawler - 86 OVR Kurt Angle '01 - 86 OVR Rowdy Roddy Piper - 86 OVR Scott Hall - 86 OVR Dusty Rhodes - 85 OVR Jake Roberts - 85 OVR Razor Ramon - 85 OVR Ted DiBiase - 85 OVR X-Pac - 85 OVR Mankind - 84 OVR Christian - 83 OVR Brutus Beefcake - 82 OVR Big Boss Man - 81 OVR Papa Shango - 77 OVR

Complete NXT/NXT UK Ratings