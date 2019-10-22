WWE 2K20: Complete roster ratings - every OVR, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar & more

Interest in wrestling (even outside of WWE) hasn't been this high since Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock were going toe-to-toe. With the WWE Draft behind us, SmackDown now on FOX, and NXT joining the weekly cable programming rotation, WWE is in as strong a place as ever.
In the wake of all this comes WWE 2K20, the annual game drops on 22 October. We got our hands on the game last week and you can see our impressions on the new features in our preview piece.
With some 200+ wrestlers available across the Deluxe Edition, unlockable bonues, and DLC content the battle for the best character to enter the squared circle with is hotter than ever. So who comes into WWE 2K20 with the best OVR?
Highest Rated Wrestlers in WWE 2K20
BIG DOG: Roman Reigns is one of the best this year
Unsurprisingly, WWE Champion and Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar sits atop the ratings with a massive 93 OVR, but he isn't alone... The Rock also gets a 93 OVR, but the rest of the roster isn't too far behind them.
Universal Champion Seth Rollins comes in with a 92 OVR, as does Shield brother Roman Reigns, Stone Cold Steve Austin, the '97 version of Shawn Michaels, and Hollywood Hulk Hogan, who is a Deluxe Edition bonus character.
Sitting in the 91 OVR bracket is US Champion AJ Styles, Bret Hart, Sting '99, Triple H '01, and The Rock's $500 Shirt character who is another Deluxe Edition character.
That's 12 wrestlers already that are 90+, making for a very competitive roster and one that can compete if you keep coming up against Brock Lesnar in online matches.
Highest Rated Women Wrestlers in WWE 2K20
5* CLASSIC: Relive the best of the 4 Horsewomen this year
The Women's roster features heavily in WWE 2K20, with this year's Showcase focusing on the journey of the Four Horsewomen while Becky Lynch is also on the cover of the game.
While no women sit in the 90+ OVR range, they aren't too far behind. Lynch, the current RAW Women's Champion and winner of this year's WrestleMania main event, is a 90 OVR wrestler, tied with Ronda Rousey.
Brooklyn Von Braun, a villain from the MyCareer story, has an 89 OVR, while Charlotte Flair, Chyna (Deluxe Edition), and Trish Stratus sit at 87 OVR.
New SmackDown Women's Bayley comes in at 86 OVR, as does Trish's great rival Lita.
Complete Men's Raw/Smackdown/205 Live Ratings
|Brock Lesnar - 93 OVR
|Roman Reigns - 92 OVR
|Seth Rollins - 92 OVR
|AJ Styles - 91 OVR
|Kofi Kingston - 90 OVR
|Daniel Bryan - 89 OVR
|Samoa Joe - 88 OVR
|Randy Orton - 88 OVR
|Shinsuke Nakamura - 88 OVR
|Baron Corbin - 87 OVR
|Braun Strowman - 87 OVR
|Drew McIntyre - 87 OVR
|Kevin Owens - 87 OVR
|Bobby Lashley - 86 OVR
|Bray Wyatt "The Fiend" - 86 OVR
|Rey Mysterio - 86 OVR
|The Miz - 86 OVR
|Ricochet - 85 OVR
|Big E - 85 OVR
|Xavier Woods - 85 OVR
|Jey Uso - 84 OVR
|Jimmy Uso - 84 OVR
|Aleister Black - 84 OVR
|Andrade - 84 OVR
|Cesaro - 83 OVR
|Dash Wilder - 83 OVR
|Scott Dawson - 83 OVR
|Bray Wyatt - 82 OVR
|Jeff Hardy - 82 OVR
|Sheamus - 82 OVR
|Drew Gulak - 82 OVR
|Erik - 81 OVR
|Ivar - 81 OVR
|Karl Anderson - 81 OVR
|Luke Gallows - 81 OVR
|Ali - 81 OVR
|Big Show - 81 OVR
|Dolph Ziggler - 81 OVR
|Elias - 81 OVR
|Matt Hardy - 81 OVR
|Rowan - 81 OVR
|Shane McMahon - 81 OVR
|Cedric Alexander - 80 OVR
|Robert Roode - 80 OVR
|Sami Zayn - 80 OVR
|Kane - 80 OVR
|Lars Sullivan - 80 OVR
|R-Truth - 79 OVR
|Rusev - 79 OVR
|Buddy Murphy - 78 OVR
|Harper - 78 OVR
|Shelton Benjamin - 77 OVR
|Akira Tozawa - 77 OVR
|Tony Nese - 77 OVR
|Akam - 76
|EC3 - 76 OVR
|Eric Young - 76 OVR
|Rezar - 76 OVR
|Zack Ryder - 76 OVR
|Jinder Mahal - 76 OVR
|Mojo Rawley - 75 OVR
|Titus O'Neill - 75 OVR
|Chad Gable - 75 OVR
|Tucker - 75 OVR
|Kalisto - 75 OVR
|Apollo Crews - 74 OVR
|Otis - 74 OVR
|Brian Kendrick - 73 OVR
|Gran Metalik - 72 OVR
|Lince Dorado - 72 OVR
|Heath Slater - 71 OVR
|Bo Dallas - 71 OVR
|Curt Hawkins - 71 OVR
|Curtis Axel - 71 OVR
|Sin Cara - 71 OVR
|Gentleman Jack Gallagher - 71 OVR
|Ariya Daivari - 68 OVR
|Mike Kanellis - 68 OVR
|No Way Jose - 67 OVR
Compete Women's Roster
|Becky Lynch - 90 OVR
|Ronda Rousey - 90 OVR
|Charlotte Flair - 87 OVR
|Chyna - 87 OVR
|Trish Stratus - 87 OVR
|Bayley - 86 OVR
|Lita - 86 OVR
|Beth Phoenix - 85 OVR
|Charlotte '18 - 85 OVR
|Asuka - 84 OVR
|Charlotte '17 - 84 OVR
|Nia Jax '17 - 84 OVR
|Paige - 84 OVR
|Alexa Bliss - 83 OVR
|Bayley '17 - 83 OVR
|Becky Lynch '17 - 83 OVR
|Ember Moon - 83 OVR
|Natalya '14 - 83 OVR
|Natalya '16 - 83 OVR
|Shayna Baszler - 83 OVR
|Zelina Vega - 83 OVR
|Lacey Evans - 82 OVR
|Sasha Banks '17 - 82 OVR
|Charlotte '15 - 81 OVR
|Nikki Bella - 81 OVR
|Nikki Bella '15 - 81 OVR
|Nikki Bella '16 - 81 OVR
|Sasha Banks '16 - 81 OVR
|Becky Lynch '15 - 80 OVR
|Molly Holly - 80 OVR
|Nikki Cross - 80 OVR
|Sasha Banks - 80 OVR
|Charlotte '14 - 79 OVR
|Nia Jax - 79
|Sasha Banks '15 - 79 OVR
|Toni Storm - 79 OVR
|Bayley '15 - 78 OVR
|Io Shirai - 78 OVR
|Kairi Sane - 78 OVR
|Peyton Royce - 78 OVR
|Rhea Ripley - 78 OVR
|Sonya Deville - 78 OVR
|Bianca Belair - 77 OVR
|Mandy Rose - 77 OVR
|Naomi - 77 OVR
|Ruby Riott - 77 OVR
|Brie Bella - 76 OVR
|Mia Yim - 76 OVR
|Natalya - 76 OVR
|Candice LeRae - 75 OVR
|Carmella - 75 OVR
|Mickie James - 75 OVR
|Stephanie McMahon - 75 OVR
|Dakota Kai - 73 OVR
|Tamina - 73 OVR
|Maryse - 71 OVR
|Alicia Fox - 70 OVR
|Liv Morgan - 70 OVR
|Sarah Logan - 70 OVR
|Dana Brooke - 69 OVR
|Lana - 69 OVR
|Maria Kanellis '08 - 66 OVR
Complete Legends Ratings
|The Rock - 93 OVR
|Hollywood Hulk Hogan - 92 OVR
|Shawn Michaels '97 - 92 OVR
|Steve Austin - 92 OVR
|Bret Hart - 91 OVR
|The Rock ($500 Shirt) - 91 OVR
|Sting '99 - 91 OVR
|Triple H '01 - 91 OVR
|Goldberg - 90 OVR
|Ric Flair '88 - 90 OVR
|Ric Flair '91 - 90 OVR
|Sting '91 - 90 OVR
|Ultimate Warrior - 90 OVR
|Undertaker '02 - 90 OVR
|Edge - 89 OVR
|John Cena - 89 OVR
|Eddie Guerrero - 89 OVR
|Kurt Angle '06 - 89 OVR
|Randy Savage - 89 OVR
|Triple H - 89 OVR
|Shawn Michaels '05 - 88 OVR
|Undertaker '91 - 88 OVR
|Kevin Nash - 88 OVR
|Andre the giant - 87 OVR
|Diesel - 87 OVR
|Ricky Steamboat - 87 OVR
|Batista - 87 OVR
|Undertaker - 87 OVR
|Booker T - 86 OVR
|Jerry Lawler - 86 OVR
|Kurt Angle '01 - 86 OVR
|Rowdy Roddy Piper - 86 OVR
|Scott Hall - 86 OVR
|Dusty Rhodes - 85 OVR
|Jake Roberts - 85 OVR
|Razor Ramon - 85 OVR
|Ted DiBiase - 85 OVR
|X-Pac - 85 OVR
|Mankind - 84 OVR
|Christian - 83 OVR
|Brutus Beefcake - 82 OVR
|Big Boss Man - 81 OVR
|Papa Shango - 77 OVR
Complete NXT/NXT UK Ratings
|Finn Balor (Demon) - 89 OVR
|Finn Balor - 87 OVR
|Adam Cole - 84 OVR
|Johnny Gargano - 84 OVR
|Tommaso Ciampa - 82 OVR
|Velveteen Dream - 81 OVR
|Matt Riddle - 80 OVR
|Pete Dunne - 80 OVR
|Roderick Strong - 79 OVR
|Jaxson Ryker - 79 OVR
|Montez Ford - 79 OVR
|Angelo Dawkins - 79 OVR
|Kyle O'Reilly - 78 OVR
|Bobby Fish - 77 OVR
|Keith Lee - 77 OVR
|Tyler Breeze - 77 OVR
|Tyler Bate - 77 OVR
|Trent Seven - 77 OVR
|Humberto Carillo - 76 OVR
|Oney Lorcan - 76 OVR
|Fandango - 75 OVR
|Kassius Ohno - 73 OVR
|Mark Andrews - 72 OVR
|Shane Thorne - 69 OVR
|Noam Dar - 68 OVR