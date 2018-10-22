WWE 2K19 Unlockables: Guide to unlock all characters, arenas & championships

Like most games, WWE 2K19 has a lot of unlockables. In fact, there are 104 superstars, arenas, and championships that you can unlock with in-game VC as well 37 historic attires, looks, and stages within Showcase mode.
With all these different unlockable parts it can be a little overwhelming, so let's break it down for you.
WWE 2K19 Showcase Unlockables
After a two-year absence, 2K Showcase makes a welcome return to WWE 2K with The Return of Daniel Bryan. The Showcase celebrates and chronicles the rise of Daniel Bryan to superstardom and his eventual return after injury. It features a total of 25 minutes of an original interview with Bryan, as well as a lot of previous versions of current superstars, different attires, and classic arenas. There are 11 matches to complete in total, with each one carrying some unlockables.
Match #1: Bryan Danielson, John Cena '03, Velocity '03
Match #2: Daniel Bryan '10, Chris Jericho '10, NXT '10
Match #3: Night Of Champions 2010 Attire, The Miz '10, Night Of Champions '10
Match #4: Daniel Bryan '12, Kane '12, Kofi Kingston '12, R-Truth '12, Night Of Champions '12
Match #5: Daniel Bryan '13, Randy Orton '13, Raw '13
Match #6: SummerSlam '13 Attire, John Cena '13, SummerSlam '13
Match #7: Daniel Bryan '14, Bray Wyatt '14, Luke Harper '14, Erick Rowan '14, Jey Uso '14, Jimmy Uso '14
Match #8: WrestleMania XXX Attire, Triple H '14, Stephanie McMahon '14, WrestleMania XXX
Match #9: Randy Orton '14, Batista, Triple H (Manager)
Match #10: Extreme Rules '14 Attire (Daniel Bryan), Extreme Rules '14 Attire (Kane), Extreme Rules '14
Match #11: Kevin Owens '18
VC Unlockables
To rack up every unlockable superstar, arena, and championship it will cost you. You can immediately unlock them by purchasing the WOOOOO! Edition of the game, purchase the 2K19 Accelerator in the Xbox Live or PSN Store, or you can spend a lot of VC. If you want the quickest way of earning VC, then follow our guide. Here are ALL the unlockables you can purchase with VC.
|Arena
|Cost (VC)
|SummerSlam '88
|1,000
|Raw is War '98
|1,000
|WCW Halloween Havoc '98
|1,000
|WCW Monday Nitro '98
|1,000
|SmackDown '00
|1,000
|WrestleMania 33
|1,000
|Championships
|Cost (VC)
|ECW Championship '08-'10
|300
|ECW World Championship '06-'08
|300
|ECW World Heavyweight Championship '94-'01
|300
|ECW World Tag Team Championship
|300
|Hardcore Championship
|300
|Million Dollar Championship
|300
|NXT Championship '12-'17
|300
|NXT Tag Team Championship '13-'17
|300
|NXT Women's Championship '13-'17
|300
|WCW Cruiserweight Championship
|300
|WCW Hardcore Championship
|300
|WCW United States Championship
|300
|WCW World Heavyweight Championship '88
|300
|WCW World Heavyweight Championship '91-'93
|300
|WCW World Heavyweight Championship (NWO)
|300
|WCW World Tag Team Championship
|300
|WCW World Tag Team Championship '91-'96
|300
|World Tag Team Championship '02-'10
|300
|World Tag Team Championship '97-'02
|300
|WWE Championship '05-'13
|300
|WWE Championship '88-'98
|300
|WWE Championship '98-'02
|300
|WWE Championship (Brahma Bull)
|300
|WWE Championship (Smoking Skull)
|300
|WWE Cruiserweight Championship '01-'07
|300
|WWE Divas Championship
|300
|WWE European Championship
|300
|WWE Intercontinental Championship '90
|300
|WWE Intercontinental Championship '94
|300
|WWE Intercontinental Championship '98-'11
|300
|WWE Tag Team Championship '02-'10
|300
|WWE Undisputed Championship
|300
|WWE United States Championship (Cena)
|300
|WWE Women's Championship '98-'10
|300
|Superstar
|Cost (VC)
|Alundra Blayze
|3,000
|Andre the Giant
|3,000
|Bam Bam Bigelow
|3,000
|Batista '10
|5,000
|Beth Phoenix
|5,000
|Big Boss Man
|2,000
|Bobby Heenan
|1,000
|Bret "Hitman" Hart
|5,000
|British Bulldog
|3,000
|Brutus Beefcake
|3,000
|Chris Jericho '00
|3,000
|Christian
|3,000
|DDP
|3,000
|Diesel
|3,000
|Dusty Rhodes
|3,000
|Eddie Guerrero
|5,000
|Edge
|5,000
|The Godfather
|2,000
|Goldberg
|8,000
|Greg Valentine
|2,000
|Ivory
|3,000
|Jacqueline
|3,000
|Jake Roberts
|3,000
|Jim Neidhart
|2,000
|Kane '98
|3,000
|Kevin Nash
|3,000
|King Booker
|5,000
|Kurt Angle '01
|5,000
|Kurt Angle '06
|5,000
|Lex Luger
|3,000
|Lita
|5,000
|Mr. McMahon
|2,000
|Mr. Perfect
|3,000
|Papa Shango
|2,000
|Randy Savage
|3,000
|"Ravishing" Rick Rude
|3,000
|Razor Ramon
|3,000
|Ric Flair '88
|5,000
|Ric Flair '91
|5,000
|Rick Martel
|3,000
|Ricky Morton
|5,000
|Ricky Steamboat '94
|3,000
|Rikishi
|3,000
|Robert gibson
|5,000
|The Rock
|5,000
|The Rock '01
|5,000
|Scott Hall
|3,000
|Shawn Michaels '05
|5,000
|Shawn Michaels '97
|5,000
|Stephanie McMahon
|3,000
|Steve Austin
|6,000
|Sting
|5,000
|Sting '91
|5,000
|Sting '98
|5,000
|Sting '99
|5,000
|Sycho Sid
|3,000
|Tatanka
|3,000
|Ted DiBiase
|5,000
|Triple H '01
|5,000
|Trish Stratus
|5,000
|Ultimate Warrior
|5,000
|Undertaker
|5,000
|Undertaker '91
|8,000
|Vader
|3,000