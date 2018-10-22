WWE 2K19 Unlockables: Guide to unlock all characters, arenas & championships

Like most games, WWE 2K19 has a lot of unlockables. In fact, there are 104 superstars, arenas, and championships that you can unlock with in-game VC as well 37 historic attires, looks, and stages within Showcase mode.

With all these different unlockable parts it can be a little overwhelming, so let's break it down for you.

WWE 2K19 Showcase Unlockables

After a two-year absence, 2K Showcase makes a welcome return to WWE 2K with The Return of Daniel Bryan. The Showcase celebrates and chronicles the rise of Daniel Bryan to superstardom and his eventual return after injury. It features a total of 25 minutes of an original interview with Bryan, as well as a lot of previous versions of current superstars, different attires, and classic arenas. There are 11 matches to complete in total, with each one carrying some unlockables.

Match #1: Bryan Danielson, John Cena '03, Velocity '03

Match #2: Daniel Bryan '10, Chris Jericho '10, NXT '10

Match #3: Night Of Champions 2010 Attire, The Miz '10, Night Of Champions '10

Match #4: Daniel Bryan '12, Kane '12, Kofi Kingston '12, R-Truth '12, Night Of Champions '12

Match #5: Daniel Bryan '13, Randy Orton '13, Raw '13

Match #6: SummerSlam '13 Attire, John Cena '13, SummerSlam '13

Match #7: Daniel Bryan '14, Bray Wyatt '14, Luke Harper '14, Erick Rowan '14, Jey Uso '14, Jimmy Uso '14

Match #8: WrestleMania XXX Attire, Triple H '14, Stephanie McMahon '14, WrestleMania XXX

Match #9: Randy Orton '14, Batista, Triple H (Manager)

Match #10: Extreme Rules '14 Attire (Daniel Bryan), Extreme Rules '14 Attire (Kane), Extreme Rules '14

Match #11: Kevin Owens '18

VC Unlockables

To rack up every unlockable superstar, arena, and championship it will cost you. You can immediately unlock them by purchasing the WOOOOO! Edition of the game, purchase the 2K19 Accelerator in the Xbox Live or PSN Store, or you can spend a lot of VC. If you want the quickest way of earning VC, then follow our ﻿﻿guide﻿﻿. Here are ALL the unlockables you can purchase with VC.

Arena Cost (VC) SummerSlam '88 1,000 Raw is War '98 1,000 WCW Halloween Havoc '98 1,000 WCW Monday Nitro '98 1,000 SmackDown '00 1,000 WrestleMania 33 1,000

Championships Cost (VC) ECW Championship '08-'10 300 ECW World Championship '06-'08 300 ECW World Heavyweight Championship '94-'01 300 ECW World Tag Team Championship 300 Hardcore Championship 300 Million Dollar Championship 300 NXT Championship '12-'17 300 NXT Tag Team Championship '13-'17 300 NXT Women's Championship '13-'17 300 WCW Cruiserweight Championship 300 WCW Hardcore Championship 300 WCW United States Championship 300 WCW World Heavyweight Championship '88 300 WCW World Heavyweight Championship '91-'93 300 WCW World Heavyweight Championship (NWO) 300 WCW World Tag Team Championship 300 WCW World Tag Team Championship '91-'96 300 World Tag Team Championship '02-'10 300 World Tag Team Championship '97-'02 300 WWE Championship '05-'13 300 WWE Championship '88-'98 300 WWE Championship '98-'02 300 WWE Championship (Brahma Bull) 300 WWE Championship (Smoking Skull) 300 WWE Cruiserweight Championship '01-'07 300 WWE Divas Championship 300 WWE European Championship 300 WWE Intercontinental Championship '90 300 WWE Intercontinental Championship '94 300 WWE Intercontinental Championship '98-'11 300 WWE Tag Team Championship '02-'10 300 WWE Undisputed Championship 300 WWE United States Championship (Cena) 300 WWE Women's Championship '98-'10 300