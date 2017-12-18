Top 5 WWE events of 2017

It has been a tumultuous time in WWE this past year. While TV ratings have continued to shrink and SmackDown Live has been relegated to being WWE's B-show, there has been a lot of great wrestling in 2017.

NXT continued to put on the best wrestling within the industry's biggest promotion, while the main roster held their own with some terrific shows over the course of the year.

With that in mind, we here at RealSport have compiled a list of the top five best WWE shows of 2017.

Honorable mentions include NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III, Survivor Series, Extreme Rules, TLC and the UK Title Tournament. All of these shows were in the running but did not quite measure up to our top five.