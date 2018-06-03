This week in independent wrestling (June 4th - 10th)

US

This week we start our coverage with PCW Ultra, who present Opposites Attack on Friday from Wilmington, California. Wrestlers scheduled to appear include Penta El Zero M, Sami Callihan, Jeff Cobb, Tessa Blanchard, Darby Allin and Dragon Lee. Visit their website to find out more.

Chikara host The Johnny Kidd Invitational 2018 on Saturday at The Wrestle Factory, Philadelphia. The annual Johnny Kidd Invitational tournament takes place with first round matches including Colt Cabana vs. Green Ant, Rory Gulak takes on Travis Huckabee and Jigsaw against Thomas Sandell. All information is available on the website.

Another tournament this week is the infamous Tournament of Death 17 this Saturday at Ultraviolent Underground, Delaware. CZW's annual death match tournament will this year include Matt Tremont, Rickey Shane Page, Drew Parker, Jimmy Lloyd and others. Visit their website for more.

House of Glory host Temperature Rising his Saturday at the NYC Arena, New York. Sami Callihan challenges Evander James for the Crown Jewel Title. There will also be appearances from Jeff Jarrett, Ultimo Dragon, Jessicka Havok and Mean Gene. All information can be found on their website.

Reality of Wrestling hold their next set of TV Tapings on Saturday at World Gym Arena, Texas City. Gino will be defending the ROW Championship against Rex Andrews, Ryan Davidson takes on Mike Orlando and Mysterious Q continues his best of 5 series with Ayden Cristiano. Tickets and other information can be found on their website and their TV show is available to watch for free on Fite TV.

On Sunday Southern Underground Pro host their Streets of Hate show in Nashville. The show will include Dominic Garrini wrestling Mance Warner, Curt Stallion takes on AJ Gray and Gunner Miller vs Jess Cobb. Visit their Facebook page to find out more.

UK

In the UK, IPW:UK are Live at the Unit 9 on Wednesday in Milton Keynes. Mark Haskins and Jimmy Havoc defend their tag titles against The Filthy Club, David Starr wrestles Chief Deputy Dunne, and Xia Brookside takes on Kay Lee Ray. For tickets and all other info visit their website.

Two shows from Pro Wrestling: Eve this week with We are the Weirdos, Mister on Friday and Shevolution: Stage One on Saturday, both at the Resistance Gallery, Bethnal Green. Wrestlers on show include Kris Wolf, Kay Lee Ray and Rebel Kinny. Visit their website to find out more.

Pro Wrestling Chaos present Chao5 on Saturday at the Kings Oak Academy, Bristol. Two monsters collide as WALTER takes on Big Grizzly, The Hunter Brothers wrestle Team H8, and there will also be a five-man scramble match with Mark Haskins, Angelico, Beano, Chris Brookes and Dick Riley. Everything can be found on their website

Progress are back from the past with Chapter 71: F.E.E.L.I.N.G.C.A.L.L.E.D.P.R.O.G.R.E.S.S this Sunday at the O2 Academy, Sheffield. Chris Brookes takes on Angelico, Mark Davis wrestles Danny Duggan in the semi-final of the NPS series and Michael Dante makes his return as he goes up against the also returning Damian Corvin. Visit their website for all information.

Rest of the World

In Australia, Melbourne City Wrestling hold their Hostile Takeover on Saturday from the MCW Arena, Essendon. Vance Adams takes on Mike Burr and The Prehistoric Death Cult defend the tag titles against The Untouchables. Current MCW Champion and Bulletclub member Gino Gambino will also be there. All info can be found on their website.

This weeks coverage ends in Germany with WrestlingKULT, WrestlingKULT #8 on Saturday in Oberhausen. Melanie Gray defends her women's championship against Killer Kelly and Shanna in a three-way, Bobby Gunns takes on Carnage and Bad Bones wrestle Tom La Ruffa. Visit their Facebook page to find out more.

Are you attending any of these shows? Is there a show we missed that you want to tell us about? Let us know in the comments below!