This week in independent wrestling (June 18th - 24th)

US

AIW – Friday – Music Lynxx, Ohio. Wrestlers scheduled to appear include Grado, Kikutaro, Dick Justice, Allie Kat and Koharu Hinata. Tickets and all other information can be found here.

AAW – Wrestling Rulz - Saturday – Merrionette Park, Illinois. ACH defends the AAW Championship against David Starr, Trevor Lee and Trey Miguel take to the skies as they battle it out for the AAW Heritage title. There will also be appearances from Kimber Lee, Sami Callihan, Colt Cabana, Brody King, MJF and others. Tickets and on demand can be found on their website.

All Pro Wrestling – Bay Area Bash – Friday – Pacelli Gym, California. The show will see a triple main event with MVP vs Penta El Zero M, Reno Scum vs Ringkampf. And Fatu defends the Internet Championship against JR Kratos. Tickets are available here.

Evolve – 106 & 107 – Saturday and Sunday – La Boom, New York and Melrose Memorial Hall, Massachusetts. The relationship between WWE and Evolve continues as Adam Cole defends the NXT North American Championship against WALTER at Evolve 107. The shows will also see Matt Riddle defend the Evolve championship against Shane Strickland and Austin Theory puts the FIP title on the line against DJZ. Tickets and information on how to watch can be found here.

Beyond – Sunday – Vitality – Melrose Memorial Hall, Massachusetts. The show will see a battle of two of the biggest guys in the indies as WALTER collides with Josh Briggs. Bad Bones makes his debut as he takes on Joey Janela. There will also be appearances from Colt Cabana, David Starr, Jordynne Grace, Kimber Lee. Visit their website to find out more.

UK

Tidal Championship Wrestling – High Tide – Friday – Temple of Boom, Leeds. Josh Alexander vs Rampage Brown, Charli Evans vs Isla Dawn vs Millie McKenzie, Joseph Connors defends the TCW Title in a four-way against Dara Diablo, HT Drake and Naoki Tanizaki. Tickets can be purchased here.

Preston City Wrestling – Live from the Bottom of the Tower - Saturday – Blackpool Tower Circus. James Strom, Grado, Sugar Dunkerton. Charlie Sterling takes on Moose. Visit here for tickets.

Fierce Females – Sweet Sixteen – Sunday – The Shed, Glasgow.Isla Dawn vs Millie McKenzie, Jokey defends the ICW Womens Title against Debbie Kettel. All information can be found on their website.

Southside present a double header Menace II Society VIII & She’s All That - Saturday – Corporation, Sheffield. The show will include Mia Yim taking on Kasey Owens, Chris Ridgeway wrestling El Phantasmo, and appearances from Xia Brookside, Kay Lee Ray and Lana Austin. For more information, visit their website.

Canada

Smash Wrestling – Sunday – A Taste of Smash – Kitchener, Ontario. KC Spinelli wrestles Xandra Bale, Daniel Garcia faces Mark Wheeler and Tyson Dux battles Tarik, Brett Banks and Sebastian Suave in a four-way. Tickets are available here.

Crossfire Wrestling – Redemption – Sunday – Welland, Ontario. Beautiful Beaa takes on the undefeated Jody Threat, Carter Mason challenges Phil Atlas. Visit their website for more information.

Battlewar – Sunday – Battlewar 55 – Montreal, Quebec. Talent scheduled to appear include Mitch Thompson, Mathieu St-Jacques, Kevin Blanchard and Battlewar champion Thomas Dubois. Visit their Facebook page for more.

Rest of the World

European Wrestling Promotion – Summer of Wrestling – Saturday –Hannover. For tickets and card info visit their website.

Northern Storm Wrestling - Cross Factor 1 - Saturday - NSW Home Arena, St Petersburg. All information can be found here.

Tortas Super Astro – Saturday – Arena Lopez Mateos, Mexiko. LA Park, Ricky Marvin, Laredo Kid, La Mascara. More information can be found here.

