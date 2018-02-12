This week in independent wrestling (February 12 - 18, 2018)

(Photo credit: Al Pavangkanan)

USA

Pro Wrestling Revolver host their massive PWR Friday The 16th, Naito Takes Dayton show at the Rockstar Pro Arena on Saturday. Continuing his US tour, Tetsuya Naito battles Michael Elgin, Shane Strickland takes on Trevor Lee and in a big 6 man tornado tag match OI4K collide against the team of Moose, MJF and Ace Romero. The show itself is sold out but all information can be found on their website.

Chikara deliver another a show of craziness with National Pro Wrestling Day 2018 on Saturday. The Proleariat Bear of Moldova wrestles Blank and The Beach Bums go against Cornelius Crummels & Sonny DeFarge. Visit their website for all information http://chikarapro.com/

Pro Wrestling Guerilla are back on Saturday for Neon Knights at the American Legion Post in Reseda. There, Chuck Taylor defends the PWG world title against his best friend Trent, Keith Lee and Matt Riddle continue their rivalry, and in a battle of the high flyers Adam Brooks takes to the skies against Matt Sydal. As per usual tickets are hard to come by but all information can be found www.prowrestlingguerrilla.com/

Glory Pro are back with their One Year Anniversary show on Sunday at the Southern Illinois University, with a massive main event as NJPW star Tetsuya Naito wrestles AR Fox. Also on the show there will be appearances from Keith Lee, Curt Stallion and Trevor Lee. Tickets for the event can be found here.

UK

Scotlands biggest promotion, ICW hold their next Fight Club Tapings on Monday at the O2 ABC in Glasgow. In what is being advertised as the biggest fight club TV taping ever, the show will include Jody Fleisch against Mikey Whiplash, Wolfgang colliding with Big Grizzly and appearances from Bram, James Storm and BT Gunn. Tickets are available here and the shows will eventually be available to watch on FITE TV.

Revolution Pro Wrestling bring us At Your Best on Thursday at the Portsmouth Guildhall. The show will feature Zack Sabre Jr, Moustache Mountain, Pete Dunne, David Starr and many others. All information can be found on their website.

TNT Extreme Wrestling present Merseyside Massacre 2018 on Thursday at Fusion in Liverpool. In the big main event Joseph Connors will be defending his TNT title against fellow WWE UK competitor, Wolfgang. The show will also see Omari vs Kip Sabian, and Sweet Saraya taking on the wonder that is Session Moth Martina. Tickets and all other information can be found at here.

On Saturday, Pro Wrestling Chaos are back at Thornbury Leisure Centre in Bristol for Control, Alt, Delete. Nick Aldis defends his NWA World Championship against Big Grizzly, Dick Riley continues his impressive run against Andrew Everett, and The Brotherhood collide with Mike Bird, Drew Parker and The Anti-Fun Police. Information, including tickets and On Demand can be found on their website.

Pro Wrestling: Eve and XWA put on another joint show for XWA 51:Wrestlefriends: Equal Fights on Saturday at the Resistance Gallery in Bethnal Green. In a series of inter-gender matches pitting the best of both companies against each other, Charlie Morgan wrestles Doug Williams, Jawsolyn goes against Lord Gideon Grey and in a terrifying main event Jimmy Havoc fights Millie McKenzie. Tickets and other info can be found here.

Futureshock host Underground #25 on Saturday at Macs Gym, Manchester. Adrenaline champion Wolfgang defends his title against Chris Ridgeway, Ashton Smith puts the Futureshock title on the line against Joey Hayes, and in a mouthwatering contest Pete Dunne defends the WWE UK title against Zack Gibson. Tickets and information on how to watch can be found here.

Kamikaze Pro present their Kamikaze Pro Live 10 event on Sunday at the Collingwood Centre in Birmingham. Jack Starz takes on Hammer Heeley, The Elliot Jordan experience wrestles Deno Babic, and in their very own battle of David and Goliath, Dave Scott Preston goes up against the monstrous Kenny Kilbane. Tickets for the show are available here.

Rest of the World

In Japan, Zero 1 present Dream Series Tag 2 on Monday at the Shin-Kiba 1st RING venue in Tokyo. In an NWA Intercontinental tagteam title match, Shogun Okamoto & Yutaka Yoshie defend the titles against Hartley Jackson & Taru. Yusaku Obate defends the Zero1 World heavyweight championship against Isami Kodaka, and Akira Kitamura makes his debut as he faces Towa Iwasaki. All information can be found on their website.

The Crash Lucha Libre are back at the Auditoro de Tijuana on Friday in Tijuana, Mexico. There, Daga & Masada wrestle Aeroboy & Violento Jack, and in a huge main event CIMA, Extreme Tiger and Rey Horus face off against The Lucha Brothers and Rey Mysterio. There will also be appearances from Garza Jr, Mr 450, Willie Mack and many others. Information about the show can be found over on their Facebook page.

Danish promotion, Bodyslam Pro Wrestling present Bodyslam 11 on Friday at Pumpehuset, Copenhagen. In a chain match, Rick Dominic puts his hair on the line against the career of Kimball, Tank wrestles Emeritus in a grudge match, and in the main event the Bodyslam! Championship match will be on the line in a three way as Michael Fynne defends against Chris Brookes and Flash Morgan Webster. Tickets are available here.

German Hurricane Wrestling present Hurricane Havoc on Saturday at the Am Sportfield 1. Bad Bones John Klinger returns to the company to face Drake Destroyer, Mo Jnibi defends the GHW district championship against Cash Crash and there will also be appearances from Tristan Archer and Absolute Andy. Everything you need to know can be found on their website.

Over in Hungary this week, Pro Wrestling Mafia host their next show Bajnokok Ejszakaja on Saturday in Budapest. Valerie defends her women's championship against Kat Siren, Tommy Golden battles Eddie Rage, and Kent puts his King of the Ring championship against Collins. Tickets are available here.

