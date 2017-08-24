NXT Power Rankings following TakeOver: Brooklyn III

Holy moly, TakeOver: Brooklyn III was nothing short of incredible, so let's rank some NXT Superstars!

NUMBER 5: ALEISTER BLACK (FIRST ENTRY)

God damn, Black carries himself like such a superstar. Not to mention, the fella can throw a mean kick. Black's undefeated streak continued after a win in a brutal match with Hideo Itami.

NUMBER 4: SAnitY (FIRST ENTRY)

I was legitimately shocked to see SAnitY beat the Authors Of Pain, but fair play to them. This match was a coming out party for Alexander Wolfe who looked absolutely incredible and was an integral part of them becoming the new NXT Tag Team Champions. Also mad props to Nikki Cross for being sandwiched between two massive men and taking a brutal table bump like a champ.

NUMBER 3: ADAM COLE (w/ reDRagon) (FIRST ENTRY)

ADAM COLE BAYBAY!!!!! I'm super excited to see Adam Cole in a WWE ring. Although I only caught the end of his indie career he was one of my favourites on the indies and I'm super pumped to see him with ReDragon one of the best tag teams in the entire world.

NUMBER 2: DREW MCINTYRE (FIRST ENTRY)

Drew managed to win the title from Bobby Roode in what was a good match. I'm excited to see how the story goes forward with Adam Cole.

NUMBER 1: ASUKA (=)

NOBODY IS READY FOR ASUKA! What an incredible match Asuka had with Ember Moon. In my opinion, it was the best match of the entire weekend and I hope WWE realize what an important asset this streak is for them. Although Asuka suffered an injury in the match, I'm hoping she can recover quickly because I'm so excited to see what is next for my favourite female wrestler in the world!

Do you agree or disagree with our list? Let us know in the comments below!