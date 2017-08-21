NXT: Five potential call-ups after SummerSlam and TakeOver Brooklyn III

With NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III in the books, the landscape of NXT has been drastically altered by the outcomes and appearances throughout the night. Between the two massive title changes and the emergence of Kyle O'Reilly, Bobby Fish, and ADAM COLE BAYBAY, it's clear that yesterday's NXT is not the same as today's NXT.

With that turnover comes the potential for talent to be pulled from NXT and moved to the main roster, whether it be to Raw or SmackDown Live. It's also important to consider the landscape of each brand following SummerSlam, and how an NXT superstar would fit in upon arrival. After Brooklyn III, these five stand out as the most likely to move up.

