Monday Night Raw Preview: Who can stop Braun Strowman?

Who can stop Braun Strowman?

In last week's colossal main event, the Big Show once again witnessed first hand the destruction that Braun Strowman is capable of when he was driven through the steel cage. The Monster Among Men delivered a strong message to Universal Champion Brock Lesnar heading to their title match at No Mercy.

What will Lesnar have to say about the possibility of suffering the same fate as the Big Show? Will the Beast Incarnate be fazed by the potential threat to his dominant reign?

Heating up some more

The rivalry between John Cena and Roman Reigns may already be close to boiling point as both mega stars have traded heavy words with each other for two weeks in a row. Though the leader of Cenation has held back from any physical altercation, the Big Dog is ready to fight as soon as possible.

How much longer can the two competitors stay civil before they get physical? Can both of them wait till their eventual face-off at No Mercy?

Is the goddess' title reign in danger?

After last week's tag team match, Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss not only has to worry about Sasha Banks but also has to deal with a shady Emma and a monstrous Nia Jax. There might be no mercy for the self-proclaimed goddess as she can now lose her title without even being involved in the decision.

It is no secret that everyone (including an injured Bayley and the rest of the women's locker room) is gunning for that Women's Title. All three of Bliss' opponents at No Mercy are definitely going to make sure to eliminate her beyond comeback as they duke it out to see who gets to be crowned the new champion. Are Alexa Bliss’ days numbered as Raw Women’s Champion?

How much more bizarre can the mind games get?

Finn Balor and Bray Wyatt have been on each other's heads for months now. It seems like a defeat against the Demon King isn't enough to silence the Eater of Worlds as the two continue with their mind games even after SummerSlam.

With the possibility of this rivalry culminating in another match at No Mercy, what new levels could their mind games escalate to?

Also notable...

The Raw tag team division seems to keep themselves warm by competing against each other. Though Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose are set to defend their titles against Sheamus and Cesaro in a rematch at No Mercy, you have guys like Gallows and Anderson, The Hardy Boyz, and even The Miztourage lurking around the picture.

Elias seems to still be on a roll while Jason Jordan happens to be in a slump as of late with losses to higher competition such as Finn Balor and John Cena. Also, questions are still left for The Miz to answer as another one of his title defenses had a controversial finish.

