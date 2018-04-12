Missing in Action: Notable Absentees from last week's WWE

(Photo credit: Ed Webster)

Editor's Note: As a reminder, this list follows specifically if superstars appear on weekly television, including Raw, SmackDown Live, and 205 Live. If a superstar only appeared at WrestleMania (such as during a battle royal) it will not count as a television appearance.

Raw

Alicia Fox: Last seen on the January 22 episode of Raw. She is out of action due to a broken tailbone.

Big Cass: Last seen on the August 21 episode of Raw. Reports indicate that he has recently been cleared to compete.

The Big Show: Last seen on the September 4 episode of Raw.

Curt Hawkins: Last seen on the WrestleMania Kickoff.

Dean Ambrose: Last seen on the December 18 episode of Raw. He is out of action due to a triceps injury.

Goldust: Last seen on the WrestleMania Kickoff.

Jason Jordan: Last seen on the February 5 episode of Raw. He is out of action due to a neck injury.

Kane: Last seen on the WrestleMania Kickoff.

R-Truth: Last seen on the WrestleMania Kickoff.

205 Live

Ariya Daivari: Last seen on the February 20 episode of 205 Live.

Noam Dar: Last seen on the December 5 episode of 205 Live.

TJP: Last seen on the March 27 episode of 205 Live.

SmackDown Live

Baron Corbin: Last seen on the WrestleMania Kickoff.

Becky Lynch: Last seen on the WrestleMania Kickoff.

Chad Gable: Last seen on the WrestleMania Kickoff.

Chris Jericho: Last seen on the January 22 episode of Raw.

Dolph Ziggler: Last seen on the WrestleMania Kickoff.

Fandango: Last seen on the WrestleMania Kickoff.

Lana: Last seen on the WrestleMania Kickoff.

Liv Morgan: Last seen on the WrestleMania Kickoff.

Mike Kanellis: Last seen on the WrestleMania Kickoff.

Mojo Rawley: Last seen on the WrestleMania Kickoff.

Nikki Bella: Last seen at the Royal Rumble.

Primo: Last seen on the WrestleMania Kickoff.

Ruby Riott: Last seen on the WrestleMania Kickoff.

Sarah Logan: Last seen on the WrestleMania Kickoff.

Sin Cara: Last seen on the WrestleMania Kickoff.

Shelton Benjamin: Last seen on the WrestleMania Kickoff.

Tamina: Last seen at the Royal Rumble.

Tye Dillinger: Last seen on the WrestleMania Kickoff.

Tyler Breeze: Last seen on the WrestleMania Kickoff.

Viktor: Last seen on the WrestleMania Kickoff.

Returning this week

Raw

ApolloBo DallasBobby LashleyBray WyattCurtis AxelDash WilderJeff HardyKarl AndersonLuke GallowsSamoa JoeScott DawsonTitus O'Neil

205 Live

The Brian KendrickGentleman Jack GallagherMark AndrewsTony Nese

SmackDown Live

Naomi

Absence by Streak

33 weeks: Big Cass31 weeks: The Big Show18 weeks: Noam Dar16 weeks: Dean Ambrose11 weeks: Alicia Fox, Chris Jericho10 weeks: Nikki Bella, Tamina9 weeks: Jason Jordan7 weeks: Ariya Daivari1 week: Baron Corbin, Becky Lynch, Chad Gable, Curt Hawkins, Dolph Ziggler, Fandango, Goldust, Kane, Lana, Liv Morgan, Mike Kanellis, Mojo Rawley, Primo, R-Truth, Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan, Sin Cara, Shelton Benjamin, Tye Dillinger, Tyler Breeze, Viktor

Most Notable Return: Bobby Lashley

This week's most notable return is Bobby Lashley, who returned to the WWE after eleven years away. He returned by attacking Elias. Although there were many returns this past Monday on Raw, Lashley stood out as the most shocking. Only time will tell what plans WWE have for Lashley but with the way he's built, they definitely should have some big plans in store.

Is there someone you wish WWE would use more? Let us know in the comments below!