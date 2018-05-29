Impact Wrestling vs the UK at Wrestling MediaCon 2018

(Photo credit: Impact Wrestling)

Huge news broke last week as Impact Wrestling announced their official return to action the UK after a three-year absence. The excitement about the return has been bubbling for a while, as Eddie Edwards mentioned when RealSport got to speak to him earlier this month.

Edwards emphasized how much both the wrestlers and crew in Impact Wrestling enjoyed coming to the UK to compete, and that they were eager to come back soon. That return is finally set, but it will be more than just a simple Impact Wrestling live event.