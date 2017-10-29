Breaking News: Emma among 3 stars released by WWE

Breaking news hit earlier today that WWE has officially released female superstar Emma, seen most recently at TLC and last week's episode of Raw in a losing effort to the debuting Asuka.

The news broke via WWE's official twitter account, and links to an article on WWE.com confirming the news that they have come to terms with her release.

UPDATE 12:44 EST: WWE has also announced the release of Summer Rae and Darren Young. Stay tuned for more updates if WWE released more stars. While Summer Rae hasn't been on television in months, Darren Young was cleared some time ago after recovering from an injury, but remained unused. This currently appears to be a mass release by WWE, rather than talents choosing to leave on their own, but stay tuned for more as this story develops. As this article was written when only Emma's release had been announced, it focuses on what her release means and her future in wrestling.